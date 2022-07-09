Grateful to God for life on 61st birthday

Nigerian movie veteran, Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD), has put out some amazing photos on social media to mark his 61st birthday. The film star expressed gratitude to God for grace upon his life via his Instagram page on Wednesday. He also appreciated his family, business partners, and to “the hands in the creative industry that have given me so much joy and opportunities to shoot my shot!” “This is 61 and counting! Super grateful and thankful for God’s grace upon my life. Birthdays are a chance to look back and forward and all I see is God’s grace upon the life of this shy Warri boy that said yes to life,” he wrote.

“Grateful for family, staff, friends, business partners and the hands of the creative industry that have given me so much joy and opportunities to shoot my shot!” Last year, the actor and trained lawyer had revealed how he was nervous when he was about to clock 60 because his parents never attained the age. He also narrated how his parents died before clocking 60 because they were hypertensive and diabetic at the same time.

“None of my parents lived to be 60, so life for me is just about to get started. There’s been a specter of death around my life, that’s what I’ve been dealing with last year till this year. When I turned 59, it was a big deal for me, big deal for me! My mom died at 59, my father died at 57/58,” he had said.

