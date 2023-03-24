Gratifications: SON berates local manufacturers, SMEs

Amid influx of substandard goods in circulation nationwide, the management of Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has urged local manufacturers and Small and Medium scale Enterprises (SMEs) to stop the habit of giving gratifications to officers of SON, stressing they be allowed to do their statutory job of inspecting and monitoring for a better Nigeria.

The Director of Marketing in SON, Mr. Richards Adewunmi, who made this known to New Telegraph, in Lagos, said that such inducement was making them to compromise. In addition, Adewunmi berated the manufacturers and SMEs operators for delaying payments for the services rendered to them by SON. The SON’s director of marketing said: “We want to be sure you (manufacturers) have paid for the services we are rendering to you on your products quality certification.

Because as at today, it is high time we told you how many of the services we have rendered that most of our clients have not paid for. “We have millions of naira being owed for two years, we even charged some people as low as N7500 for two or three years, they are yet pay for the services. And so, it’s a major challenge to us. “So, we seek your cooperation on more enlightenment to the manufacturers, to the SMEs, because if SON must serve us better and we must also encourage us and also always stop the habit of inducing our officers when they come to do their jobs in your place of work and factories. “Because it is a signal that something is wrong with the system.

For instance, If I enter your office and the first thing is you are offering me money and then you are just giving me the opportunity to look critically into what you are doing.” He continued: “So, we want to enlighten the manufacturers that we are here to serve them, not when they give us money, but when they comply with our feedbacks, which is very very important to us. “Note that you are a manufacturer and at the same time, also a consumer. When you seek the regulatory body and compromise because of your quality you do not have right to complain about other people’s qualities, because with the kind of compromise you are seeking, some other people too are seeking for such compromise. “So let us ensure that we get it right and we don’t rely on money to get things out, it’s a problem and it will continue to be a problem.” While speaking on operational challenges in SON, Adewunmi said: “SON is ready to welcome all suggestions that will make the organization improved on its services and also encourage the people that are patronising us. “Please as at today, SON is not getting any Kobo from the federal government. We survive based on the little charges we get from the services we render to you and that will not meet 10 per cent of our needs. “And that is while, sometimes, you see some of our officers come to your factory with their personal vehicles which is not normally allowed, it is because those operational vehicles are not enough. So there are a lot of challenges that we too we face with, but we will do everything to ensure that we serve you well.”

