Gratuities: Zulum approves N12bn for 4,862 retirees

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State yesterday announced the release of N12 billion to clear gratuities owed 4,862 retirees who left the state and local government civil service from 2013 to 2017. Zulum had released N3 billion in June and September 2019, to clear gratuities of 1,684 retirees who left the civil service between 2013 and 2019, at lower ranks, mostly clerks, drivers and messengers.

The governor flagged off the payment with a symbolic presentation of cheques to some retirees yesterday at the Government House in Maiduguri. He explained that the fund was obtained through a loan provided by the Zenith Bank. Zulum noted that while N12 billion was not enough to settle the backlog of gratuities, an appreciable number of retirees, almost 5,000 retirees, would be cleared this time around. The governor appealed to those who would not be part of the N12 billion batch to be patient as the government was working to settle all gratuities as soon as possible.

He said: “The accumulated backlog of gratuities over the years has been worrisome to successive administrations. We are making frantic efforts to settle all outstanding gratuities and pension arrears of our retired civil servants.

“We have decided to take a far-reaching decision to reduce the waiting by retired state and local civil servants in the state. We hope this N12 billion will reduce poverty and stimulate the economy.” On pension, Zulum explained that from May 2019 to date, a total of 770 complaints were received out of which 650 were rectified and already enjoying their pension while awaiting their arrears to be paid soon. The governor also recalled that the government recently completed the rehabilitation of Musa Usman Secretariat, including provision of furniture. He announced that the government had commenced the automatic migration of retirees from salary to pension since May, 2020 and so far over 900 retirees had benefited from the process.

