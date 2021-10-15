Gratuity: We’ve documented 102 ex-Biafran soldiers – FG

The Federal Government has said that a total of 102 ex-Biafran soldiers granted presidential pardon, have been captured for possible payment of gratuity and other emolument by the Military Pension Board.

The Minister of Defence, Maj-Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd), made the disclosure at the ministerial briefing to flag-off the 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day in Abuja.

“Payment of pensions and gratuities to retired military personnel is now prompt and regular. In line with the anti-corruption stand of the present administration, the Ministry of Defence in conjunction with the Military Pensions Board conducts regular verification exercise for Military pensioners. The exercise is intended to streamline and check leakages in the system.

“It will interest you to know that the Military Pensions Board just concluded the documentation of ex-Biafran service personnel totaling 102 who were pardoned by Mr. President.

“The Ministry would continue to engage the pensioners through relevant organs like the Nigerian Legion, the Veteran Affairs’ Division and the Military Pensions Board to ensure that government’s obligations to them are met,” the minister said.

