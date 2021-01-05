Metro & Crime

Grazing reserve: Niger pastures can feed over 9,000 cows – Sani Bello

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

Daniel Atori, Minna

 

Despite insecurity challenges, the Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has said that the Bobi Grazing Reserve now has available pasture to sell to herders across the state and the country.

Governor Sani Bello said on Tuesday during a visit with members of his cabinet to the grazing reserve which is located in Mariga/Mashegu local government areas of the state that the pasture available in the reserve can conveniently feed over 9,000 cows.

Accordingly, he said: “We can start making money from the pasture here. We have a lot of pasture available now. The pasture we have now will be able to feed over 9,000 cows and in the grazing reserve, we do not have up to 2,000 cows yet.

“This means we have more than enough pasture and going forward in the scheme, we will be selling off the excess pasture to any part of the country and the world.”

Furthermore, the governor said mechanisms are being put in place to improve the capacity of the cows to be able to produce 1,000 litres of milk daily from the current quantity the herders get.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Miscreants vandalise banks, loot buildings, shops in Enugu

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma ENUGU

Demonstrators yesterday touched some government and private buildings in Enugu State. They also vandalised some banks, street lights and traffic lights within Enugu metropolis.   The protesters, who defied the 24-hour dusk-to-dawn curfew imposed by the state government on Wednesday evening, made bonfires, blocked major streets and created tension in the state.   The facilities […]
Metro & Crime

4th Mainland Bridge: Less than 800 houses will go, FG, LASG insist

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

….as Lagos assures compensation for affected property owners The Federal and Lagos State governments Thursday insisted that less than 800 houses might be demolished to pave way for the construction of the much-publicized 37’kilometer Fourth Mainland Bridge project, saying that a lot of efforts had been carried out to reduce the number of affected houses […]
Metro & Crime

4th Mainland Bridge: FG, Lagos allay property demolition fear

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Federal Government and the Lagos State government have allayed fear of residents over the number of structures to be demolished to pave for the proposed 4th Mainland Bridge. The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, the Minister of State for Environment, Mrs. Sharon Ikeazor, and Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu of Lagos State promised […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica