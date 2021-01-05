Grazing reserve: Niger pastures can feed over 9,000 cows – Sani Bello

Daniel Atori, Minna

Despite insecurity challenges, the Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has said that the Bobi Grazing Reserve now has available pasture to sell to herders across the state and the country.

Governor Sani Bello said on Tuesday during a visit with members of his cabinet to the grazing reserve which is located in Mariga/Mashegu local government areas of the state that the pasture available in the reserve can conveniently feed over 9,000 cows.

Accordingly, he said: “We can start making money from the pasture here. We have a lot of pasture available now. The pasture we have now will be able to feed over 9,000 cows and in the grazing reserve, we do not have up to 2,000 cows yet.

“This means we have more than enough pasture and going forward in the scheme, we will be selling off the excess pasture to any part of the country and the world.”

Furthermore, the governor said mechanisms are being put in place to improve the capacity of the cows to be able to produce 1,000 litres of milk daily from the current quantity the herders get.

