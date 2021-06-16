Grazing routes: Buhari replicating military era tactics – Rights activist

The President of One Love Foundation, Mr. Patrick Eholor, yesterday chided President Muhammadu Buhari over his open grazing stance, saying some of the actions taken by the President were a reminder of when he once ruled the country as military Head of States.

He disclosed this in Benin, Edo State capital, while reacting to the proposed reopening of the grazing routes by President Buhari in confrontation with the South-South governors’ ban on open grazing in their states. Eholor said what Nigerians expected when they cast their votes to elect President Buhari was that, hence he was elected under a democratic dispensation, he should be guided by the constitution, rule of law and govern with a sense of human feelings, but to their own chagrin, he has refused to let go of his old ways and Nigerians are complaining daily over his leadership style.

He said: “What the president displayed again is divisiveness because the president still thinks that we are still in the military era because when he pulled off his Khaki, he came back with Agbada. “He has not regained himself and that is why he talks like that because when you talk about grazing and its routes, we are talking about many years ago.”

