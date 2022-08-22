Great Britain launches new skilled worker visa for foreigners

Britain has launched a new work visa for fast-growing businesses to hire skilled workers from abroad, Persecondnews.com learnt Monday.

The Scale-up visa is open to skilled workers in professions such as engineering, architecture and software development, according to latest post-Brexit revamp of UK immigration rules.

Applicants do not need a degree but must have a job offer with a salary of at least £33,000 ($39,000) a year — and higher for some occupations.

The scheme, promised by former chancellor Rishi Sunak, in last year’s Budget statement, grants two years of residency rights in Britain, which can be extended for a further three.

They must be sponsored by a rapidly growing company — defined by three years of 20 per cent growth in either employment or turnover — and will be allowed to bring a partner and children with them to the UK.

Kevin Foster, a Home Office minister, said the visa would give more freedom to businesses to bring in skilled workers, even as labour shortages lead to complaints about post-Brexit restrictions.

“By supporting our high growth tech, financial services and small businesses, we are ensuring the UK remains a global hub for emerging technologies and innovation,” Foster said.

Irene Graham, the head of the ScaleUp Institute, a private sector, non-profit company that lobbied for the introduction of this visa, said it should help address Britain’s demand for skills.

The new visa “should provide a much-needed fast track service to enable local growth companies to access the talent they need more quickly”, she said.

Per Second News last year in a report Nigerian IT workers emigrate to UK in droves, revealed how Nigerian banks like GTB, Zenith banks are seeing exodus of their IT workers and professionals. The communications sector and Fintech companies are most hit with dozens getting employed weekly by U.K firms.

