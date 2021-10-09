Travel & Tourism

Great Laagosians Hall of Fame inducts Olota of Ota

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA Comment(0)

In recognition of his sojourn in the city of Lagos, his birth place, Professor (Oba) Abdulkabir Adeyemi Obalanlege, Olota of Ota, has been inducted into the community of role models, tagged; Great Lagosians Hall of Fame. According to Olawale Seriki, a public relations practitioner and president of the Hall of Fame, “parameter for induction is purely on the grounds of merit. It is an academic process of assessment handled by a resource team of historians, journalists, academicians, and public relations practitioners, whose selection is ratified by a board peopled by men of proven integrity.’’

He further stated that: “Our Hall of Fame is an offshoot of previous halls of fame where pictures of fallen icons are gathered into a hall and hung on the walls with terse profiles of these heroes. ‘‘The Great Lagosians Hall of Fame is a child of technology. It is a virtual hall of fame, which is quartered in a website. This environment of landmark achievers is peopled by hardworking Nigerians of different ethnic origins, who were unnoticed but found the Golden Fleece by dint of hard ‘‘Our design is to celebrate them while they are alive as we don’t believe in epitaphs as a reward for living above board.’’ The Olota of Ota is of the Class of 2021 inductees.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

NIHOTOUR DG, Kangiwa, pledges support for pageant contests

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

Director General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa, pledged the commitment of the institute in supporting hosting of beauty pageant contests, state that it is an aspect of the creative art industry and one of the most vibrant sub-sectors of tourism requiring the collaborations of relevant institutions of […]
News Travel & Tourism

Stakeholders design new roadmap for domestic tourism in Nigeria

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

As efforts to develop the Nigerian tourism sector as a thriving business; the best means of diversifying the nation’s economy, given that tourism is the largest employer of labour, with multiplier effect; continue to gather momentum, a new roadmap for developing domestic tourism has been unveiled by a group to stakeholders. According to the group, […]
Travel & Tourism

Uganda set to reopen tourism industry

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

Uganda is set to welcome tourists ahead of the scheduled reopening of its borders and the Entebbe International Airport on October 1. Eturbonews.com reports that this development was made known by the country’s President, Yoweri Museveni, in a televised address. The president disclosed that restrictions on tourists shall be lifted provided they test negative for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica