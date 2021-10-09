Great Laagosians Hall of Fame inducts Olota of Ota

In recognition of his sojourn in the city of Lagos, his birth place, Professor (Oba) Abdulkabir Adeyemi Obalanlege, Olota of Ota, has been inducted into the community of role models, tagged; Great Lagosians Hall of Fame. According to Olawale Seriki, a public relations practitioner and president of the Hall of Fame, “parameter for induction is purely on the grounds of merit. It is an academic process of assessment handled by a resource team of historians, journalists, academicians, and public relations practitioners, whose selection is ratified by a board peopled by men of proven integrity.’’

He further stated that: “Our Hall of Fame is an offshoot of previous halls of fame where pictures of fallen icons are gathered into a hall and hung on the walls with terse profiles of these heroes. ‘‘The Great Lagosians Hall of Fame is a child of technology. It is a virtual hall of fame, which is quartered in a website. This environment of landmark achievers is peopled by hardworking Nigerians of different ethnic origins, who were unnoticed but found the Golden Fleece by dint of hard ‘‘Our design is to celebrate them while they are alive as we don’t believe in epitaphs as a reward for living above board.’’ The Olota of Ota is of the Class of 2021 inductees.

