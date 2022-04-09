Great Lagosians Hall of Fame to honour inductees

Great Lagosians Hall of Fame has disclosed plan to host its inductees to a banquet, in what it has described as Walk of Fame on May 26 at the Orchid – Lantana Hall, Lagos. According to Olawale Seriki, president of the Hall of Fame and chairman, Resource Team, as well as organising committee of the event, the celebration of its inductees is an innovative event that has never been executed in the history of the country. “It has never been done like this in Nigeria,” he said while explaining that: “Though fashioned after the prestigious Hollywood Hall of Fame, the Nigerian version is about people who came to Lagos quietly but became famous by dint of hard work.

“Therefore, the Inductees Banquet, which would offer guests a welcome cocktail at the Fame Grotto, a comprehensive buffet, command performances by cultural troupes, star artiste appearances, live band/dee jay entertainment and most of all, the Walk of Fame.’’ Seriki stated that the high point of the event will be the Walk of Fame where each inductee will walk the Isle of Fame and receive the Medal of Fame as the final stage of their induction.

He listed the inductees billed for celebration to include: The Olota of Ota, His Royal Highness Oba Prof Adeyemi Obalanlege; HRM Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi; Ayo Animashaun, an entrepreneur and head of Hip TV; Ambassador Ikechi Uko of Akwaaba African Travel Market; and Dr. Rafiu Ladipo, who is the president general of the Nigerian Football Supporters Club Worldwide. Others are: Femi Kuti, Afrobeat icon; Atunyota Alleluia Akpobome, Alhaji Bashir Fakorede; Senator Akin Odunsi, veteran advertiser; Ambrose Olutayo Somide, veteran broadcaster; Femi M. Awoyemi and Bishop Tom Samson.

