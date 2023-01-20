Great music should be relatable with good lyrics, melodies –Richard, Udeme

Richard Udom is a gospel artiste, song writer, music director and tax auditor/consultant. His wife, Udeme Udom, is a gospel artiste, voice-over artiste and journalist. Together, they have formed a bond that is set to shake the music industry for good. Last year, they released their debut album titled Faithful God, which spawned wide acclaim. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, the duo talks about how music not only brought them together, but also gives them a voice. They also talk about their debut album, what it takes to make a great music, plans for this year, and other issues

Let’s meet both of you.

My name is Richard Udom, a gospel artiste, song writer, music director and a Tax Auditor/ Consultant. My name is Udeme Udom, a gospel Artiste, Voice-over Artiste and Journalist.

Tell us how you became a musician…

I discovered God blessed me with a unique talent of singing and writing songs with ease, I have been privilege to direct choirs as music director and technical director. So becoming a musician wasn’t planned. It just unfolded as I journey in life because I am only fulfilling purpose. By the grace of God I released my first Album Biggy God in 2013 and together we have released another Album in 2022 titled Faithful God altogether twenty tracks and we have many more songs yet unrecorded. So we didn’t choose to become musicians but God choose to use us.

You both have previously released singles and or album before the launching of your debut album as a couple. Tell us how you met. Was it by happenstance?

When I met my wife and found out she sings, that was also an attraction for me. Happenstance yes! Coincidentally we are now into music, so together we are on a journey…

Last year you both released your debut album titled Faithful God.

What is the idea behind this album. Faithful God is a 10-track album we put together through the help of The Holy Spirit to bless lives. It is an album that comprises of different genres of music – con-temporary RnB, traditional gospel, Rock, Modern Soul music – all of which have strong inspiration and tells a story.

Take us through some of the tracks and what inspired them…

Bo Itoro is the first track on the album, it means ‘Take All The Glory’. This song is written and sang in Ibibio dialect showing gratitude to God for all He has done for us. Faithful God came during COVID-19. God works in ways we cannot see and all we need to do is believe His word. Indeed God showed up for the world in the face of the turbulent crisis of COVID-19. Celebrate is another beautiful one. As the title goes, we celebrate because God has given us reasons to celebrate. And for Nigeria in the coming elections we will surely celebrate and the world will join to celebrate with us.

How would you rate the album so far since its launch last year?

It has been wonderful; the album launch was a success. The songs are on all digital stores and people have been streaming the songs. But we need a good marketing company to sign a deal with us to help promote the songs and work on our new projects.

When should we expect the video?

It is dropping this Fiday, January 20, on YouTube, Dove Media and all T.V stations and social media…

Piracy is a major challenge for musicians – singers, songwriters, composers – filmmakers and authors among others. How has your experience been?

Piracy may never fizzle out of the industry if stringent measures are not taken. It is no longer news that C.D marketing has been taken over by online stores so musicians now have the opportunity to earn directly. However in situations where the musician is yet to earn and bloggers go download the video to play it directly to the listeners then the musician will be at loss. For upcoming musicians it is so difficult to earn when you do not have a fan base.

Any plans for an album or singles this year?

Yes, we will possibly be releasing three or four songs this year. We need a record label or marketing company to help manage our craft.

When should we expect it or them?

Towards the end of the year as we are focused on promoting Celebrate and Bo Itoro Videos this quarter and the next.

What were you doing before you became musicians?

I am still a tax consultant and she is still a journalist. We both put monies together from our secular jobs to do music.

Udeme, you are also a voiceover artiste. Tell us which one came first? Singing or acting? How?

Singing came first; you know the creative industry is broad. You can’t be idle when you are gifted. I do jingles, voice-overs and music effortlessly. It is inborn; I stumbled on acting while I have been singing for well all my life.

What do you think makes a great music?

A great music should be relatable with good lyrics and melodies. There should be a message to it not just rhyme. A great music should capture and keep the attention of the listener. The music should be sweet and melodious to the ears and penetrate the heart.

Apart from Gospel music which other genres of music do you like and why?

Afro Pop, the beat is usually sensational. I am looking to create gospel vibes in Afro Pop that will get many to dance and praise God more in a relatable tune.

Where do you see yourself in five years from now?

We are hopeful for the best. We have great expectations and we are optimistic.

How would you describe yourselves?

Result oriented, focused and purpose driven.

What’s your favorite movie an who is your favorite director?

I don’t have a favorite movie or show, but I love watching movies when I have the time or when I wish to unwind. I love Kunle Afolayan and Kemi Adetiba for their remarkable work on ‘October 1’ and ‘King of Boys’ respectively. They dish out quality movies; they are talented and creative…

What is your opinion about the Nigerian music industry, especially Gospel?

The gospel music industry is thriving but lacks support. Many gospel artistes are struggling to do gospel music. Musicians and singers want to be paid to do music even when the artiste is not making money but driven by passion. The secular artiste have many platforms to showcase their talents e.g The Voice, Nigerian Idol e.t.c . Recording labels are also helping to promote secular talents but in gospel, it is a one man show…. There are many talented gospel artiste who do not have resources to even record their work talk more of promote it. We need the gospel music industry to come together and create a gospel music show that can discover talent and promote them. We must learn to give back to support the younger generation.

What’s your advice for budding musicians?

Don’t give up on your passion, keep pushing. If God has called you, He is too faithful to fail. He will never leave you nor forsake you.

