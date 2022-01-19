Business

Great Nigeria Insurance reinforces for 2022 operations

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

Great Nigeria Insurance Plc, a composite underwriting firm licensed to underwrite both life and non-life insurance businesses with over 60 years’ experience in the Nigerian insurance industry, has reiterated its unflinching commitment to sustainable initiatives geared at ensuring greater performance and profitability during the current year. At the annual thanksgiving and praise offering at the first working day meeting of the year held at the organisation’s head office in Lagos, commitment to improved performance for profitability was the major focus of the discussion.

The company’s performance and challenges faced in 2021 formed part of the highlights of the session where a critical and holistic analysis of the operating environment was done. The Managing Director/ CEO, Mrs. Cecilia O. Osipitan, in her New Year address, appreciated all members of staff for their staunchness and performance in the past year.

She also urged her colleagues in management to bring to fore an unrelenting commitment and dedication in ensuring that the targets set for 2022 are met and surpassed. While addressing the workforce, she appealed to them not to relent in their quest of making the GNI Plc brand the most preferred and patronised brand in the insurance in-dustry in Nigeria. She urged everyone to prioritise accomplishment as the watchword for the organisation’s operations in 2022.

She also announced the result of the half year appraisal exercise, which, according to her, is in tune with the organisation’s resolve to always recognise and reward outstanding performance. The details of the appraisal exercise showed that 16 employees were elevated in different cadres of the organisation to higher positions of responsibility while 13 members of staff received their employment confirmation owing to a satisfactory performance during their probationary period.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Premium Pension partners Bauchi on contributory pension

Posted on Author Our Reporters

In line with its business activities, the Board and Management of Premium Pension led by the Chairman Board of Directors, Mr. Ibrahim Alhassan Babayo, paid a courtesy visit to the Executive Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed, at the Government House, recently. The courtesy call was aimed at seeking partnership with the state government […]
Business

Consumer goods’ stocks gain N67bn in FY’21

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Investors in consumers goods sector quoted on the main board of the nation’s stock market gained about N67 billion during the full year ended December 31, 2021. Checks by this newspaper revealed that the sub-sector gained N67 billion or 2.84 per cent to close at N2.420 trillion in market capitalisation on December 31, 2021, in […]
Business

Farmers: Importation dampening our morale

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigeria Young Farmers Network (NYFN) has described the Federal Government’s decision to partially import maize and other banned crops as capable of dampening the efforts of mobilizing young people to engage in the agricultural sector in a rapidly dwindling economy. It said that youth apathy towards agriculture was a major challenge the body is working […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica