Great Nigeria Insurance reinforces for 2022 operations

Great Nigeria Insurance Plc, a composite underwriting firm licensed to underwrite both life and non-life insurance businesses with over 60 years’ experience in the Nigerian insurance industry, has reiterated its unflinching commitment to sustainable initiatives geared at ensuring greater performance and profitability during the current year. At the annual thanksgiving and praise offering at the first working day meeting of the year held at the organisation’s head office in Lagos, commitment to improved performance for profitability was the major focus of the discussion.

The company’s performance and challenges faced in 2021 formed part of the highlights of the session where a critical and holistic analysis of the operating environment was done. The Managing Director/ CEO, Mrs. Cecilia O. Osipitan, in her New Year address, appreciated all members of staff for their staunchness and performance in the past year.

She also urged her colleagues in management to bring to fore an unrelenting commitment and dedication in ensuring that the targets set for 2022 are met and surpassed. While addressing the workforce, she appealed to them not to relent in their quest of making the GNI Plc brand the most preferred and patronised brand in the insurance in-dustry in Nigeria. She urged everyone to prioritise accomplishment as the watchword for the organisation’s operations in 2022.

She also announced the result of the half year appraisal exercise, which, according to her, is in tune with the organisation’s resolve to always recognise and reward outstanding performance. The details of the appraisal exercise showed that 16 employees were elevated in different cadres of the organisation to higher positions of responsibility while 13 members of staff received their employment confirmation owing to a satisfactory performance during their probationary period.

