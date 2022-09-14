Arts & Entertainments

Great poems for checkmating spread of viruses, bacteria, pollution

Mr. Blessed Adjekpagbon’s newest collection of poems titled “Corona Must Die and Other Poems” is quite instructive to both students and the general public on the need to always keep our environment clean, to avoid the emergence and spread of epidemic diseases globally. The 80 – page book contains 30 poems with diverse topics. Some of the poems are lyrical and full of clear information about COVID–19 and other diseases such as Ebola, Cholera etc., to mention a few, and how to curtail their spread during and after the global lockdown due to Corona virus epidemic. One of the remarkable qualities of the book is its academic and health orientation for students.

It also contains 30 colourful illustrations / images that could make the reader have a better understanding of the messages in each of the poems. Assessment questions in essay and objective formats are used to test the reader’s understanding of the contents of each poem. These make the book a commendable material as a text for both students and the general public consumption. Apart from viruses and bacteria that spread through human mismanagement of the environment, showcased in the collection, it also dwells on air pollution and climate change issues and awareness. This further makes the poetry volume a highly useful text for the promotion of environmental issues as it proffers solution for it. In order not to sound as if l am building a larger than life image of the collection, only those that read it will comprehend better, the quality of the book for environmental wellness, entertainment and good health purposes, through its very simple diction and lyrical attributes. The book is however, targeted at junior secondary school students, but it is equally beneficial to the general public.

As an environmental scientist, l suggest that some of the poems should be adopted for television and radio recitations / jingles, to create public awareness and call to action about the need for collective efforts to tackle the spread of diseases, environmental pollution and effects of climate change worldwide. Adjekpagbon the author, is a multidisciplinary multiple awards winning teacher, poet, playwright, novelist, journalist and lecturer. He has over ten books published to his credit. Some of his works are being used as recommended text for study by primary school pupils on one hand and secondary / tertiary students on the other.

He is a member of TESOL International Association (TIA), Virginia, U.S.A; Association of Nigeria Authors (ANA), Lagos Chapter; Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Lagos Council; and Africa – ELTA (English Language Teachers Association). He is the current President of Creative Writers Association of Nigeria (CWAN).

 

