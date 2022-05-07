Great Summit Club donate items to boost tennis

Great Summit Club has continued to support wheelchair tennis in the country as it donated another round of sporting items worth millions of Naira to the players. These include tennis rackets, shoes, balls, stockings and playing tops and shorts. While handing over the items to the players, President of Great Summit Club, Johnson Olorunsola, said the gesture was actually their second round of donation to the team adding that the club had earlier donated wheelchairs to the Nigerian Tennis Federation for wheelchair tennis players and Special Cord Injuries Association.

Noting that promoting and engaging in philanthropic acts for the needy is part of the primary objectives of the club, he thanked the Paralympic Committee of Nigeria for the opportunity given to showcase the charity. In addition to the donation, the club also gave cash awards to each of the players.

They also praised the four players that won bronze medals for Nigeria at the World Team Cup tournament in Turkey recently. Nigeria’s number one, Alex Adewale, Wasiu Yusuf, Foluke Shittu (France-based ), Kafayat Omisore and team coach, Frank Tamina were rewarded for doing the country proud.

