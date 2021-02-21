Great time as Folashade Omotade is decorated

Princess Abiodun Folashade Omotade is not your regular Lagos society woman. Omotade, who is an inspiration to many, comes across as an ambitious woman, as she has her hands in many sectors of the economy.

This woman of substance is often described as a restless soul, who is constantly driven by an ambition to rule her world. Not one to joke with whatever she lays her hands on, her business tentacles spread as far as shipping, oil and gas, real estates, manufacturing, and consultancy.

And she conquered all the sectors she found herself. In fact, she is a woman with a Midas touch, anything she touches turns into gold. Today, she is one of the top players in the nation’s business firmament and her exciting journey would certainly inspire anyone who wants to succeed in the industry.

As far as she is concerned, opportunities abide everywhere, except for those who have set some limitations for themselves.

Interestingly, in a society where many successful women have reportedly allowed fame, success, and sometimes stardom to turn their heads, she recognizes that only God is the unseen hand behind her success story; and she submits absolutely to His will. However, in spite of her great accomplishments

The billionaire business woman has again recorded another feat that is worth celebrating.

Folashade Omotade has just been conferred with the chieftaincy title of Yeye Akogun of Lagos. Due to the effect of the pandemic, the woman revealed she can’t roll out drum to celebrate it, however, she promised to celebrate it in due time.

Like this: Like Loading...