Great times as Hakeem Ajasa adds another year

Following his diligence and commitment at work as an officer of the Nigeria Police Force, Hakeem Oriyomi Ajasa rose through the ranks to becoming Chief Superintendent of Police.

His level of knowledge of his trade played a significant role in giving him an edge, such that he has a record in working in the security department of top government functionaries

. It is on record that among top government functionaries he has worked with are Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Honorable Minister for Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola while he was the governor of Osun State, as well as head of the security to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Honorable Femi Gbajabiamila.

Hakeem would, however, come into prominence early in the year, when following the demise of the immediate past Oba Abiodun Idowu Oniru, the Oniru of Iru land, Lagos; he threw his hart into the ring to jostle for the throne of Oniru. Meanwhile, many had believed it was the eldest son of the late Oniru, Aremo Segun Oniru that would naturally take over the throne but the interest of Hakeem Ajasa altered the permutation as Hakeem who hails from the Abisogun ruling house appeared to be favored in the contest.

Aside of the fact that Hakeem was able to stand up to his arch rival, Aremo Segun, the acceptance he had from the people of Iru had a stake that was so overwhelming, such that many concluded it was a done deal.

But like it is said that, man proposes, God disposes, the whole thing took a new turn when the name of former Commissioner for Agriculture in Lagos State, Honorable Gbolahan Lawal suddenly came up as the man to inherit the throne of Oniru. It seemed like a joke until it dawned on everyone that Gbolahan was the man the powers that be had settled for, thereby dashing the hope of Hakeem to become Oniru. Expectedly, those who had already seen him as the king and had became his hangers on suddenly reduced in numbers even as the dude carried on with his life.

Of course, the incident would have left a deep sore in his heart and he must have nursed the injury all the while. However, Ajasa had opportunity and genuine reasons to shake off his misfortune and count his blessing and show gratitude to his creator, when he added another year on October 28, 2020.

Although, he didn’t roll out drums to throw big bash but being a man who is loved by many for the inestimable value on him, Celeb Lounge learnt some of his loved ones converged in his house to make the birthday anniversary a memorable one for the birthday boy.

Like this: Like Loading...