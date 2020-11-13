Gree/Lontor boost Nigeria’s investment, employment profile

The Federal Government’s quest to free the economic space for investors and create jobs received a boost recently as two globally recognised outfits, GREE and Lontor, collaborate to promote the plan with their products through franchise. With a business model that is simple, transparent, and hassle-free, the franchise-driven arrangement is being promoted by the Choice International Group (CIG). According to CIG, while unveiling the scheme, the collaboration provides retail franchise investment opportunity to the Nigerian community with a mouth-watering offer of owning Gree and Lontor retail stores.

Gree, acknowledged as the world’s largest airconditioner manufacturer, is in the plan with Lontor, which provides high-quality, energy-saving and convenient rechargeable home appliances and lighting products for global consumers. The investment model is in two phases, which involve Regional Logistics Centres and Gree and Lotor brand shops. Both brands have been built by the CIG into a world-class electronic retail chain in Nigeria opening no less than 20 brand shops in Lagos and Oyo over the last 18 months. Speaking on the franchise, President, Choice International Group (CIG), Chief Diana Chen, said: “It is the decision of the company to open up these opportunities to the investing public through a franchise retail partnership. “With a variety of high quality affordable products and industrial electrical appliances, sales continue to grow geometrically.”

With over 100 unique products on display, the Gree & Lontor retail brand shops have recorded remarkable turnover and profitability over the past year. CIG ssid: “The sales performance of its existing stores in the country makes Gree & Lontor one of the most profitable businesses in Nigeria with yields of an average return on investment of 50 per cent and above per annum. “With the ambition to roll out over 250 stores in Nigeria in the short term, CIG is offering investors the opportunity to own any of six regional logistics centres, or any number of Gree & Lontor brand shops in viable locations across Nigeria.

“The company has mapped out two investment models it says are simple, transparent, and hassle-free. The first model involves only six regional logistics centres located across the geopolitical zones in Nigeria.

“Whoever invests in this will require a capital outlay of $1 million, and become a mega distributor partner of the Gree & Lontor brand, and service a network of brand shops. “The second investment model involves the Gree & Lontor brand shops – retail franchise stores that require an initial capital outlay of N20 million. “The investor will secure a store size of 120- 150sqm at any choice location, shopping mall, plazas, high streets and even residential neighbourhoods.”

It further noted that the company’s business development partner, 3rdRetail Africa, could assist with identifying suitable locations across Nigeria. “Gree & Lontor will also provide marketing, sales and operations support through its highly experienced and innovative in-house teams working closely with each investor or franchisee. “Investors are guaranteed to earn between 25 per cent and 35 per cent trade margins on the over 100 unique SKUs to cover cost of store rental, staff salary, electricity, and logistics as well as earn significant net profit. “The company also promises a return on investment on each of these models at 35 per cent and above per annum.”

