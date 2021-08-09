News

Greece wildfires continue to threaten villages

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Wildfires are continuing to rip through the Greek island of Evia with strong winds driving flames towards villages.

More than 2,000 people have already been evacuated from the island, many of those by ferry.

A number of wildfires have struck the country in recent days. One blaze in the northern suburb of Athens is said to have subsided.

Greece is experiencing its most severe heatwave in 30 years in which temperatures have spiked to 45C (113F), reports the BBC.

Heatwaves such as this are becoming more likely and more extreme because of human-induced climate change. The subsequent hot, dry weather is likely to fuel wildfires.

On Evia, two fire fronts have destroyed thousands of hectares of land, along with a number of houses and businesses.

Images from the island on Sunday show more people being evacuated including elderly people who were pictured being carried onto ferries.

With no sign of the fire subsiding, residents and officials are calling for more help.

Giannis Kontzias, mayor of the municipality of Istiaia in the northern part of Evia told local news: “It’s already too late, the area has been destroyed.”

He appealed for more help from water-bombing planes and helicopters.

But Civil Protection Chief Nikos Hardalias said water-bombing planes faced a number of difficulties including poor visibility caused by the fires.

A number of countries have responded to Greece’s call for help including France, Germany and the UK.

Late on Sunday, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed his “heartfelt gratitude” to countries that had sent assistance.

“We thank you for standing by Greece during these trying times,” he wrote on Twitter.

Elsewhere in Greece, fires in the Peloponnese region are said to be stable and fires in the northern Athens suburb have subsided.

“The situation in Attica (which encompasses Athens) is better but we are afraid of the danger of flare-ups,” Hardalias said.

The military are patrolling the area amid concerns that the fire could re-start.

Turkey is also battling a series of wildfires, which have been labelled the worst in the country’s history.

Eight people have died and thousands have been forced to flee their homes.

The country’s Agriculture and Forestry Minister Pakdemirli said on Saturday that 217 fires had been contained and six were said to be ongoing.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Envoy: Coalition congratulates Buratai, optimistic on enhanced Nigeria-Benin Republic ties

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Coalition of Civil Society Groups Against Terrorism in Nigeria (CCSGAT), has said Wednesday’s official resumption of the former Chief of Army Staff, Nigerian Army, Tukur Buratai, as Nigeria’s Ambassador to Benin Republic will expand the frontiers of Nigeria-Benin Republic relations and advance the interest of Nigeria in the neighbouring West African country. Buratai was […]
News

Insecurity deepens in Aba, as army clashes with gunmen

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

The level of insecurity in Aba, the commercial hub of Abia State took a more negative dimension on Tuesday night, as unknown gunmen clashed with soldiers. New Telegraph, however, learnt that the clash, which started after 9:30p.m, forced residents to scamper for safety, as many casualties were recorded from both sides, as well as innocent […]
News

#EndSARS protest calls for true federalism, says Wike

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said the #EndSARS protest across the country calls for true federalism, just as he sought an amendment of the Laws establishing the Nigeria Police Force to tackle current security challenges facing the country. Speaking on some national issues on a Live National Television programme in Port Harcourt, Wike said […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica