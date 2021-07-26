Greed, bad leadership responsible for banditry, kidnapping in North –Matawalle

Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawalle on Sunday in Kaduna blamed the security challenges facing the North on greed and leadership failure. He insisted that banditry in Shinkafi and Zurmi local government areas was not as a result of mining activities in the councils.

Matawalle spoke while presenting a lead paper entitled, “The Fight Against Banditry in Northwest Nigeria: Challenges and Solutions” during the inauguration of the new executives of Arewa Media Writers Association at Kabir Gymnasium.

Represented by his Commissioner for Information, Ibrahim Magaji, the governor said his administration had put in a lot of efforts to rid the state of bandits.

He said: “When I took office on May 29, 2019, Zamfara State had already been mired in a serious security crisis for over a decade, marked by banditry, livestock rustling, kidnapping, and a host of other crimes.

On almost a daily basis, the state was in the news for bloodletting, fire, pillage, and significant displacement of people, particularly those living in rural areas.

“The historical economic, social and cultural ties between the dominant communities of Fulani and Hausa were ruptured; farming activities across the state were halted, and commercial activities were crippled.

“With poverty on the increase and food security seriously affected by the crisis, the state was on the verge of a catastrophic social eruption capable of destabilising our communities and the North-West.

“Rural banditry in Zamfara and other parts of the North, in my opinion, is a result of the progressive degradation of our moral standards and a culture of greed fed by an unfettered need for material goods.

“It is evident, therefore, that we, the leaders, are responsible for the plight of the North.

The North lacks responsible leadership to steer it through our time’s uncharted waters. “Our ruling elites have no vision for the region beyond gaining political power.

We have all seen how the elites in the South-East and South-West respond in unison to all matters concerning their regions’ development.

“We have seen how they have a defined agenda and are relentless in their pursuit of regional development.”

