Green Africa moves for operations, acquires ATR 72 aircraft

To show its seriousness to begin operations, the much awaited Nigeria’s Lagos-based value airline, Green Africa, has taken delivery of its first ATR72-600 aircraft. The airline in a statement by its Senior Manager, Marketing and Communications, Oyinade Osobajo, said this was the first of the three aircraft currently leased from ACIA Aero Leasing.

The airline recently unveiled the livery of two aircraft (5N-GAE and 5N-GAA) while the third aircraft (5NGAD) is also now beautifully wrapped in the Green Africa livery in preparation for final lap of the AOC process. The first aircraft arrived at the Murtala Mohammed International airport last week Friday.

On hand to receive the aircraft were the highly elated Founder and Chief Executive Officer – Babawande Afolabi, President and Chief Operating Officer – Neil Mills, the Founding Team (comprising the Director of Talent &Culture – Princesse Likayi, Chief Pilot – Folu Oladipo, Director of Maintenance & Engineering – Nathan Smith, Director of Cabin Services – Jasmine Dhillon and Director of Legal and Regulatory Affairs – Rebecca Bolarinwa), Board Member – Gbenga Oyebode, MFR and Green Africa’s anchor institutional investor – Kuramo Capital.

Speaking at the event, Afolabi said: “This is a great day for all of us at Green Africa and the beginning of what we all hope is a new era in Nigerian aviation. ACIA Aero Leasing has been a very supportive partner and we are proud of this new relationship.

“The arrival of our first aircraft is a precursor to the completion of our AOC process and very soon, customers from across Nigeria will be able to make bookings on our website and take their first flight with Green Africa.”

Chief Executive Officer of ACIA Aero Leasing, Mick Mooney, also said: “Whilst the industry is going through a period of significant disruption, there are a few carriers with a strategic roadmap, such as Green Africa, that are looking to provide effective solutions that the current market opportunity brings.

We at ACIA are pleased to provide Green Africa with the first set of aircraft to launch its commercial operations, starting with Nigeria and eventually, the broader African continent.”

Following the arrival of the aircraft, Green Africa is expected to commence demonstration flight on its route network as part of the AOC process

