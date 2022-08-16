Green Africa recounts ordeal one year after operations

Green Africa has relived its experience in the tough aviation industry one year after starting scheduled passenger operations, attributing its survival and success to the support and patronage it has enjoyed in the past 365 days from its loyal clientele and other stakeholders.

The carrier, in a statement, said it had weathered many challenges in the difficult operating environment, especially the increase in the cost of Jet-A fuel and the fluctuations in exchange rates. He further stated that the challenges have seen the relatively “baby” company reschedule flights and, in some rare cases, cancel them outright.

Despite this, the company has always prioritized the safety of its customers. Green Africa, which commenced operation with a Lagos-Abuja-Lagos flight, currently flies to and from eight destinations: Lagos, Ilorin, Abuja, Owerri, Akure, Port Harcourt, Benin, and Enugu, within Nigeria. Green Africa’s Chief Commercial Officer, Obiukwu Mbanuzuo, said: “We appreciate all our gFliers who have flown with us these last 365 days.

Our record of safely transporting 300,000 passengers on 6,261 flights proves that we are committed to reducing flight disruptions to the barest minimum having our goal of safely taking every Nigerian a step closer to their dreams.” Babawande Afolabi, the founder and CEO of Green Africa in his remarks conveyed his appreciation to all internal and external stakeholders who have helped bring his vision to reality.

He thanked the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and other third-party suppliers like the ground handlers, catering companies, maintenance and security providers, Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (NAHCO), and other key government agencies who have been there to support the company on its journey so far.

