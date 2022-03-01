Green Africa to expand fleet, scales operations, secures new deal

Green Africa, Nigeria’s Lagosbased value airline, has secured new investment from Leadway Assurance Company Limited as the airline makes plans to increase fleet size and scale operations in the region.

Since entry-into-service on August 12, 2021, Green Africa has connected over 150,000 customers across eight airport stations in Nigeria while delivering on the promise of offering the best air travel fares in the market.

This has placed the new carrier among the top three carriers in Nigeria within the short period of the commencement of operations. Founder & CEO of Green Africa, Babawande Afolabi, said: “We are delighted to have Leadway onboard this journey with us as an investor.

This is especially significant considering the general track record of the aviation industry as a destination for local professional private capital in the country. We look forward to working with Leadway, not only to build Green Africa but also to positively change the industry narrative for every stakeholder.”

Commenting on the investment, Tunde Hassan-Odukale, Managing Director/CEO of Leadway Assurance, said: “It has been refreshing to see Green Africa gradually stabilizing and building a strong operational track record since entering service about six months ago.

We look forward to supporting the new carrier as it enters the next phase in its journey of changing the air travel landscape in the region.”

