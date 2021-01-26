Business

Green Africa, United, Nigeria Eagle set to start operations

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The aviation industry promises to be exciting, as three airlines have shown commitment to begin service, amid the COVID-19 crisis that has seriously affected the sector.

 

The airlines are Nigeria Green Africa; an airline that promises to reshape the nation’s aviation’s aviation industry with its state-of-the art aircraft. Others are United Nigeria Airline and Nigerian Eagle.

 

 

They are set to commence full commercial operation soon. Green Africa owned by Babawande Afolabi, is now completing the process of acquiring the Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC), which will be issued by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), a required step before any airline can start flying passengers.

 

Green Africa’s leadership team includes two well-experienced leaders in the global aviation industry; Neil Mills – President and Chief Operating Officer and Kiran Koteshwar – Chief Financial Officer.

 

The latest news from the airline is the planned unveiling of its crew uniform tagged “The Runway,” which will be made public in due course. The current view of their website (www.greenafrica.com) bears this information and those interested in viewing the virtual launch are encouraged to subscribe for viewing ahead. In December 2020, the airline sent its pilots on a type-rating training.

 

The pilots are Folu Oladipo (Chief Pilot), Victor Yem, John Ayerume, Stephen Okereke, Ladi Ogun, and Israel Eloho. While Green Africa is yet to provide detailed information about its launch and routes networks, the public continues to speculate ahead of its launch which the company says is on track for this year.

 

The company continues to scale-up the manpower required for the start of operations and some of the newly recruited cabin crew members (Adefolabi Ogunnaike, Rosemary Uagbor, Afolabi Modupe, Juliana Aku, Aderounmu Yetunde, Okere Ijeoma, Chieke Immaculate, and Abimbola Segun) were also recently sent for type-rating training.

 

According to a source at the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), who is well aware of the plans of the new carrier, “the airline is serious, they mean business and could start soon, as they are close to acquiring the Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC)”.

 

This stance corroborates the statement of the Director- General of NCAA in late 2020 when he said the country could witness additional four airlines this year 2021. Green Africa continues to be on everyone’s lips in the industry as one of the airlines.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

NDDC: Group lauds Senate’s position on probe

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Niger Delta Movement for Peace and Justice, a foremost civil society organisation in the Niger Delta region, has noted with satisfaction the patriotic and committed service by the Senate to re-position the NDDC. In a statement made available to journalists over the weekend, it noted that following a wide range of petitions and allegations […]
Business

IATA: African airlines face 55% traffic cut, $1.7bn loss

Posted on Author AnnuWole Shadare

African airlines are expected to see a reduction in air traffic to -55 per cent in 2021 occasioned by the impact of COVID-19 to the continent’s carriers.   This is a sharp decline from 2019 when capacity grew by 21.5 per cent, according to statistics provided by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) at its […]
Business

Access Bank rewards winners of DiamondXtra quarterly draw

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

    Access Bank Plc has rewarded over 1000 customers, who emerged winners at the second quarterly draw of the DiamondXtra Season 12 reward scheme held in Lagos. Speaking at the prize presentation ceremony, Head, Retail Product, Insight and Capabilities, Access Bank Plc, Rob Giles, noted that the bank had kept its promise of keeping […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica