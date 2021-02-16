Business

Green Africa unveils the crew uniforms

A new entrant into the Nigerian aviation industry, Green Africa, has unveiled its cabin crew uniforms.

 

The unveiling was done virtually.  Senior Manager, Marketing, Digital & Communications for the airline, Oyinade Osobajo, in a statement, said: “Our crew uniform is a judicious blend of African style with Green Africa elements and a contemporary global feel.

 

“Made from natural fabrics, which makes our uniform not only environmentally friendly but also keeps our crew comfortable as natural fabrics are more ‘breathable.’

 

The colours of the uniform, which are our brand colours, are inspired by the vast & varied African landscape with the basic cuts inspired by the Nigerian prints popularly called Ankara.

 

“Green is just not a colour to us, it is a concept, it signifies vibrancy, growth and sustainability, which is what our brand and uniforms represent. For us, the comfort of the crew while wearing the uniform is paramount because happy crew means happy customers.”

