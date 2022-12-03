Green Bliss Apartment organises real estate training December 6

Green Bliss Apartment, one of Nigeria’s leading hotels and short let apartment outfits in Lagos, has stepped up its offerings in the market space, as its organises a one-day training in the real estate sector for investors, guests, marketers and the general public.

Tagged Coming into the real estate business, the training, which is slated to hold on December 6 in Lagos, is according to the Chief Executive Officer of Green Bliss Apartment, Esther Raphael, ‘‘a unique training programme organised by Green Bliss Projects Plc, an innovative real estate, property and facility management company based in Lagos, Nigeria.

‘‘The training is scheduled to hold on December 6. It will be an eye-opening training where participants will be taught on how people with less experience can earn great income from maximising the use of properties on behalf of property owners. Raphael with arising profile in the sector, said she would be offering and presenting her personnel experience and exposure in the sector, as a way of impressing on prospects the importance and buoyant nature of the sector. ‘‘You will also be learning how I started and now manage billion naira worth of property portfolios,’’ she noted, adding that; ‘‘By participating in this training you will invest in yourself by learning; How to start a real estate business without capital; Setting up an effective online profile; Using third-party/property listing websites to boost revenue; Analysing online trends for sales; ‘‘The right way to sell properties on social media; Effective ways to manage clients; Practical steps to setting up a short-let apartment; Day-to-Day Running of a short-let business; Conflict Management; and Customer retention strategies in short-let business.’’ Green Bliss Apartment as a growing concern has facilities located in Lekki, Victoria Island, Ikoyi, Victoria Garden City, Magodo, Ogudu, and Ikeja.

