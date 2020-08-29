Green Bliss Apartments: Aiming for the heights

COVID – 19 has no doubt impacted hugely the tourism sector, but with the reopening of hotels across the country, many of the hoteliers have since restarted their businesses in accord with the new normal while aiming to rebound and attain the peak. One of the outlets in Lagos State making good on this score is Green Bliss Apartments, which offers premium short let apartments with facilities spread across such locations as: Lekki, Victoria Island, Ikoyi, Victoria Garden City, Magodo, Ogudu, and Ikeja.

The Chief Executive Officer of the outfit, Esther Raphael, though lamented the losses incurred over the period, however, she is grateful that business again has started even as she stated that: ‘‘There is no denying that the pandemic has affected all businesses including ours, as we have had to put operations on hold for a few months during the lockdown. But we are fully back and better.’’ She disclosed that all of the apartments are operating in accordance with the restart guidelines and safety measures put in place by the state government.

‘‘We are operating according to the safety measures and rules given by the Lagos State government. Raphael added that: ‘‘We have met all safety requirements by making sure that our apartments and environment are clean and well disinfected regularly to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. We mandate temperature checks, hand washing and sanitising for all who come into the premises and also we have educated our staff about the need to be responsible and stay infection free.’’ Putting all the required safety measures in place and refitting the facilities, she said have doubled the cost of operations, however, she assured that the apartments still remain affordable as no cost is passed on to the customers.

‘‘Although this means that we have doubled our outputs and also our expenses, our apartments are still very much affordable, even as we put our guests and staff first,’’ she said even as she expressed gratitude to their loyal clients and public for keeping faith with the outfit. ‘‘We are thankful to our customers as we have seen positive turnaround since reopening.

We have had guests from far and wide and the patronage has increased noticeably since we opened our doors again after the lockdown. This is also thanks to our staff and brand ambassadors who have not relented in their efforts to see that our company stays successful even in the face of adversity.’’ Going forward, she said that the expectations are high as they hope to get back to the peak of business, expand on the facilities and open more locations.

‘‘Expectations are high as we have so much more in the pipeline and so much backroom activities that we hope would yield overtime and put us at the top which has always been our aim. We shall be adding more premium locations and provide our guests with world class services and facilities,’’ said the CEO. On the investment front and benefits to their partners, she said the future is bright as it has recently launched new investment packages that would yield more profits to the investors and partners. ‘‘Our investment packages have also been launched and as an insured company, our financial partners’ investments are secured. We have mouth watering return on investments (ROIs) for every investment package which is between N200, 000 and N10, 000,000. This quarter’s investment batch closes this month. ‘‘To all our customers, partners, guests and investors, we say a very big thank you for trusting us even in this trying time, we promise to always be your innovative online team. ‘‘Green Bliss Projects/Apartments has always prided itself on being the ‘online innovation team’ and providing premium apartments for our customers. All our apartments have state of the art facilities and experienced staff to take care of the needs of our diverse customers.’

