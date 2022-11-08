Green Energy: Expert deplores muzzling Nigeria, others to dump fossil fuels

As global leaders and campaigners for green energy prepare for the Conference of the Parties (COP27) holding in Egypt, the Chairman of African Energy Chamber, NJ Ayuk, has condemned the attempt by leaders in developed economies to compel Nigeria and others to dump fossil fuels in a hurry even if it is at the detriment of socio-economic growth.

While expressing his thoughts on the issue he described as Preventing Africa from Making Full Use of its Fossil Fuels in a report, Ayuk said the world’s wealthy nations’ green agenda ignored Africa – or at least, dismissed the continent’s unique needs, priorities and challenges.

Nigerian delegates are among 50,000 attendees reportedly registered for COP27, where world leaders in the next two weeks are expected to brainstorm and proffer solutions to the ravaging climate problems.

World leaders from about 200 countries are also expected to map out actionable plans to implement the Paris Agreement.

COP 27 is scheduled to start with the Climate Implementation Summit.

Nigeria’s Minister of Environment, Mohammed H. Abdullahi, and other Nigerian stakeholders are scheduled to attend.

According to Ayuk, “I am going to COP27 because I believe if Africa is not on the table it will be on the menu. Let me be clear, those of us who are issuesadvocating for African countries to continue using their oil and gas resources are not “ignoring” the world’s green agenda – we’re simply not willing to embrace the world’s timetable for transitioning to renewable fuels at the expense of our own energy security and economic well-being.

“The way we see it, the world’s wealthy nations’ green agenda ignores Africa – or at least, it dismisses our unique needs, priorities and challenges.

“The green agenda of developed nations further ignores the tremendous role that Africa’s oil and gas industry plays in generating African countries’ revenue.

“Oil revenues represent at least 20 per cent of GDP in Libya, Algeria, Gabon, Chad, Angola, and The Republic of Congo.

“In Nigeria, one Africa’s main oil producers, oil represents a more modest percentage of real GDP – about six per cent – however, oil and gas account for 95 per cent of foreign exchange income and 80 per cent of government revenues.”

He said the green agenda of wealthy nations ignored those who point out that natural gas has the potential to bring life-changing prosperity to the continent in the form of jobs, business opportunities, capacity building and monetisation.

“It ignores the sustainable, logical path we’re proposing, which is using our resources, natural gas in particular, to help us meet current needs and to generate revenue that can help pay for our transition to renewables.

“The wealthy nations’ green agenda does not consider how much Africa needs natural gas to bring electricity to the growing number of Africans living without it.

“They do not understand that we, as Africans, are focused on growing Africa’s energy mix to include fossil fuels and renewables, instead of insisting on an all or nothing approach to our energy transition.

Around 600 million Africans lacked access to electricity before the pandemic; and it appears that this figure is growing.

“According to the International Energy Agency, during 2020 some gains in access were reversed, with as many as 30 million people who previously had access to electricity no longer able to afford it,” he added.

Ayuk said considering that universal access to affordable, reliable electricity is one of the UN’s sustainable development goals – meaning it’s a basic human right – the huge and growing number of Africans without electricity was morally wrong, and could not be ignored.

According to him, “unfortunately, climate panic and fear mongering are alive and well, and for some reason, Africa is public enemy number one. A continent that emits a negligible amount of carbon dioxide, at most, three per cent of the world’s total, is being disproportionately pegged as a threat to the planet by developed nations.

“In particular, the West is vilifying Africa’s energy industry because it is based on fossil fuels, even though the proportion of renewables is growing. There’s no question that much of this anti-African oil and gas sentiment is based in fear of climate change, which is Interwoven with the sheer terror that a fossil fuel boom in Africa could be devastating to the world at large.”

On climate change, he said there was no denying that climate change is affecting Africa, adding that one has only to look at the extended drought in the South to see how devastating things can be when customary weather patterns are disrupted.

“The thing is, Africa is being affected by a crisis not of its own making. If contributing just three per cent of global emissions could cause issues like what we’re seeing in Somalia, for example, the world’s nations that produce far more greenhouse gases should be dried up, under water, blown away, or burned to a crisp by now,” he added.

