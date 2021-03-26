News Top Stories

‘Green leafy vegetables key for muscle function-Researchers

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

Australian researchers said eating just one cup of leafy green vegetables every day could boost muscle function. These are the results of their new study published in the ‘Journal of Nutrition’. The researchers from new Edith Cowan University (ECU) in Australia, found that people who consumed a nitrate-rich diet, predominantly from vegetables, had significantly better muscle function of their lower limb.

The study, ‘Dietary Nitrate Intake Is Positively Associated with Muscle Function in Men and Women Independent of Physical Activity Levels’, also found nitrate-rich vegetables, such as lettuce, spinach, kale and even beetroot, provided the greatest health benefits.

Muscles function to produce force and motion and they are primarily responsible for maintaining and changing posture, locomotion, as well as movement of internal organs, such as the contraction of the heart and the movement of food through the digestive system. Although, muscle function is vital for maintaining good overall health, especially bone strength later in life, poor muscle function is linked to greater risk of falls and fractures and is considered a key indicator of general health and wellbeing.

