Green tea can be dangerous for some people – Study

Israeli and Canadian re- searchers have warned that green tea can cause severe liver damage in some individuals. The results of their study is published in the journal, ‘GastroHep,’ a peer reviewed journal in academic and clinical gastroenterology and hepatology.

At this point, there is no way to know exactly who is predisposed to this danger; consequently, they noted that green tea lovers need to be aware of pos- sible adverse effects. According to the study’s lead author, Prof. Stephen Malnick, head of an internal medicine department at the Kaplan Medical Center in Rehovot, green tea deserves credit for many significant benefits it has provided humans since ancient times.

It’s connected with preventing metabolic syndrome [a combination of diabetes, high blood pressure, and obesity] and promoting weight loss. It has beneficial effects on the heart,” Malnick said. The problem is that green tea is also the number one cause of herbal-in-duced liver injury (HILI), reported the ‘The Times of Isreal’.

Martins Adegboyega

