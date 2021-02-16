News

Green tea compound can suppress cancer

An antioxidant found in green tea could increase levels of p53, a natural anti-cancer protein, known as the “guardian of the genome” for its ability to repair DNA damage or destroy cancerous cells. These are the findings of a new study published in the journal Nature Communications’.

 

The study of the direct interaction between p53 and the green tea compound, epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), could pave the way to target the discovery of a new cancer drug. EGCG is a natural antioxidant, which means it helps to undo the near constant damage caused by using oxygen metabolism. Found in abundance in green tea, EGCG is also packaged as an herbal supplement.

 

According to the corresponding author of the study, Chunyu Wang, “Both p53 and EGCG molecules are extremely interesting. Mutations in p53 are found in over 50 per cent of human cancer, while EGCG is the major antioxidant in green tea, a popular beverage worldwide.”

 

Wang is a professor of biological sciences at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in the United States (U.S.).

 

“Now, we find that there is a previously unknown, direct interaction between the two, which points to a new path for developing anti-cancer drugs. Our work helps to explain how EGCG is able to boost p53’s anti-cancer activity, opening the door to developing drugs with EGCG-like compounds.”

 

P53 has several wellknown anti-cancer functions, including halting cell growth to allow for DNA repair, activating DNA repair, and initiating programmed cell death—called apoptosis— if DNA damage cannot be repaired.

 

One end of the protein, known as the N-terminal domain, has a flexible shape, and therefore, can potentially serve several functions depending on its interaction with multiple molecules.

 

Wang’s team found that the interaction between EGCG and p53 preserves the protein from degradation. Typically, after being produced within the body, p53 is quickly degraded when the N-terminal domain interacts with a protein called MDM2.

 

This regular cycle of production and degradation holds p53 levels at a low constant.

