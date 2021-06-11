Green tea could protect against chronic conditions

A new research has suggested that green tea, in particular, is rich in antioxidants and could protect against chronic medical conditions including heart disease, diabetes, cancer, and obesity. According to the study, some of the antioxidants found in green tea such as epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), quercetin, chlorogenic acid, and theogallin can help to protect against inflammation and prevent chronic conditions. Green tea is made from the Camellia sinensis plant. The dried leaves and leaf buds of Camellia sinensis are used to produce various types of teas.

As a drink or supplement, green tea is sometimes used to tackle high levels of cholesterol or other fats (lipids) in the blood (hyperlipidemia) and high blood pressure, to prevent heart disease, and to prevent cancer of the lining of the uterus (endometrial cancer) and ovarian cancer.

It is also used for many other conditions, but there is no good scientific evidence to support these other uses. On how the green tea works, the ‘WebMD’ reported that the useful parts of green tea are the leaf bud, leaf, and stem. Green tea is not fermented and is produced by steaming fresh leaves at high temperatures. “During this process, it is able to maintain important molecules called polyphenols, which seem to be responsible for many of the benefits of green tea.

