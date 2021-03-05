Green tea extracts can benefit children with Down syndrome

Belgian and Spanish researchers have found that green tea supplements could modify facial development in children with Down syndrome. The results of their study were published in the journal, ‘Nature Scientific Reports.’ Green tea is already known for its antioxidant properties, which aid in immunity boosting and weight loss and now researchers in this new study investigated how the green tea compounded EGCG (epigallocatechin- 3-gallate) can amend the facial expression of persons with Down syndrome.

The researchers observed that the intake of green tea extracts can reduce facial dysmorphology in children with Down syndrome when taken during the first three years of life. Dysmorphology is the study of congenital structural malformations or anomalies, commonly called birth defects. Major malformations occur infrequently, affect a medically important structure such as the heart, kidneys or palate, and inflict a significant medical burden.

Additional experimental research in mice, however, confirmed the positive effects of the green tea extracts at low doses, the ‘Hindustan Times’ reported. The research team also found that high doses of the EGCG (epigallocatechin- 3-gallate) can disrupt facial and bone development. They said more research was needed to fully understand the effects of the green tea extracts and therefore they should always be taken under medical supervision. Down syndrome is caused by the presence of a third copy of chromosome 21, leading to an over-expression of the genes in this region and resulting in a number of physical and intellectual disabilities. One of the genes, DYRK1A, contributes to altering brain and bone development in people with Down syndrome.

