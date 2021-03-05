News Top Stories

Green tea extracts can benefit children with Down syndrome

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

Belgian and Spanish researchers have found that green tea supplements could modify facial development in children with Down syndrome. The results of their study were published in the journal, ‘Nature Scientific Reports.’ Green tea is already known for its antioxidant properties, which aid in immunity boosting and weight loss and now researchers in this new study investigated how the green tea compounded EGCG (epigallocatechin- 3-gallate) can amend the facial expression of persons with Down syndrome.

The researchers observed that the intake of green tea extracts can reduce facial dysmorphology in children with Down syndrome when taken during the first three years of life. Dysmorphology is the study of congenital structural malformations or anomalies, commonly called birth defects. Major malformations occur infrequently, affect a medically important structure such as the heart, kidneys or palate, and inflict a significant medical burden.

Additional experimental research in mice, however, confirmed the positive effects of the green tea extracts at low doses, the ‘Hindustan Times’ reported. The research team also found that high doses of the EGCG (epigallocatechin- 3-gallate) can disrupt facial and bone development. They said more research was needed to fully understand the effects of the green tea extracts and therefore they should always be taken under medical supervision. Down syndrome is caused by the presence of a third copy of chromosome 21, leading to an over-expression of the genes in this region and resulting in a number of physical and intellectual disabilities. One of the genes, DYRK1A, contributes to altering brain and bone development in people with Down syndrome.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Abia community protests imposition of monarch

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

Residents of Umuokpo Amairi na abuo autonomous community in Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State have protested against exclusion of their ‘King-elect’, Chief Micah Ohajuru from the list of royal fathers due to be given staff of office by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu.   The protesters, who took to the Aba-Ikot Ekpene Highway to showcase […]
News Top Stories

Secondus: External forces behind alleged PDP crisis

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has said external forces are behind the alleged crisis in the party. Secondus, who spoke to journalists in Abuja, yesterday, accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of sponsoring crisis in PDP.   “There is no crisis in the PDP. It is all plots […]
News

Again, judge withdraws from Ebonyi PDP suit

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

A judge handling the suit filed by Chief Onyekachi Nwaebonyi in Ebonyi State High Court sitting in Abakaliki, challenging dissolution of the state’s Executive Committee of the People’s Democratic Party(PDP), Justice Vincent Nwanchor, yesterday recused himself from the matter. The withdrawal was the third time judges would recuse themeselves from the case after Justice Elvis […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica