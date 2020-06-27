Green Valley Housing Estate Awka : Isu-Aniocha elders reject AHDC’s encroachment

Some elders of Umuneri Village, Isu-Aniocha, Awka North Local Government Area, Anambra State, have opposed the States Housing Development Corporation’s alleged forceful takeover of their land.

They specifically accused Managing Director of the Corporation, Architect Willie Okafor of spear heading the takeover.

Also, they have warned would be buyers to steer clear of the land as doing so would lead to losing their money.

Furthermore, the Elders asked intending buyers of the 54.27 hectares of land in the Green Valley Housing Estate and others surrounding it to beware and shun doing business with Anambra State Housing Development Corporation, Awka in relation to the land until all matters pertaining to it is resolved.

They described as treasonable felony, fraudulent and wicked, Housing Development Corporation’s invasion of Umuneri Village land to build an estate against 54.72 hectares being negotiated with them by some of its people, in utter disregard of the ancestral owners of the land.

The elders whose ages range between 80 and 100 years were led by Chief Lawrence Ofulume, 100-year old from Iruoje kindred; Chief Sylvester Aniefuna, 96-year old from Iruowelle kindred, and Chief Augustine Nwankwo Okafor, 82-year old from Iruonukwu kindred.

The elders, speaking through, Chief Augustine Nwankwo Okafor, wondered why the estate in their land should be called Green Valley Housing Estate, Awka instead of Green Valley Housing Estate, Isu-Aniocha, Awka North.

Chief Okafor, who until six months ago, served as the Chairman, Umuneri village for 19 years, said Isu-Aniocha has boundaries with Okpuno Community at the Obibia Stream and with Enugu-Agidi and has nothing to do with Awka, hence, it was strange to them for Awka to claim ownership of their land and Housing Development Corporation dealing with them.

They called on Governor Willie Obiano, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, and the Anambra State Commissioner of Police, John Abang to intervene as they did previously to stem any mayhem that may arise from the land dispute, by directing the Corporation’s MD to initiate peaceful resolution with rightful owners of the land in order to resolve all issues pertaining to the forceful take over.

The elders also appealed to the Anambra State Commissioner of Police, CP John Abang to ensure his men are not used by the Housing Development Corporation or anyone at that to intimidate and humiliate their children and wives going to their farmlands to farm.

They informed that currently some thugs and cultists are laying ambush in their land and beating, chasing them out of the land, as well as threatening to shoot them if they enter the land to farm.

The elders however noted that even if there was any land it’s subjects gave out to the Housing Development Corporation without their knowledge as claimed with the 54.72 hectares, the agency has reneged from its agreed obligations with its subjects, when it was handed over to them, hence the deal is now, null and void and of no effect.

They wondered why the Housing Development Corporation should not pay them the N5 Billion being special and general damages for trespass on their land, comprising of their economic trees, timber trees, agricultural crops, medicinal shrubs, herbs, deities and shrines located in their farmland but, destroyed when Housing Corporation invaded it with impostors from Ezinano Village, Awka Community.

The elders insisted that they have no other land to farm in line with the mandate of Governor Willie Obiano’s directive to Anambrarians to return to agriculture.

They decried a situation their women and children would have their farm produce taken away from them and chased away from their ancestral land by armed thugs and security agents sent by Housing Development Corporation in connivance with Awka people laying claims on all their ancestral lands

