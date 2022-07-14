Health

Green vegetables, colorful fruits prevent dementia

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

A diet rich in the antioxidants that leafy, green vegetables and colorful fruit deliver is good for your body, and now new research has shown that it also protects the brain. The findings were published online in the journal ‘Neurology’.

In the study, people whose blood contained the highest amounts of three key antioxidants were less likely to develop all-cause dementia than those whose blood had lower levels of these nutrients. Dr. Luigi Ferrucci, scientific director for the United States (U.S.) National Institute on Ageing (NIA), which funded the study, said, “The takeaway is that a healthy diet rich in antioxidants from dark leafy greens and orange-pigmented fruits with or without antioxidant supplements may reduce the risk of developing dementia.”

Ferrucci added: “But the only way to prove the connection between antioxidants and brain health is with a longterm, randomised clinical trial to see whether fewer people who take a carefully controlled amount of antioxidant supplements develop dementia over time.” For this new research, study author May Beydoun of the NIA, in Baltimore, and colleagues studied nearly 7,300 people, aged 45 to 90, who had a physical exam, an interview and a blood test for antioxidant levels. The individuals were divided into three groups, depending on the level of antioxidants in their blood, and followed for an average of 16 years and as many as 26 years.

The researchers found that those who had the highest amount of the antioxidants lutein and zeaxanthin in their blood were less likely to develop dementia than those who had lower levels. Lutein and zeaxanthin are found in green leafy foods like kale, spinach, broccoli and peas. Every increase in standard deviation (a measure of how dispersed the data is in relation to the average) of those antioxidant levels in the study was associated with a seven per cent decrease in dementia.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Health

Cocoyam helps to boost immunity, eliminates dangerous free radicals )2)

Posted on Author ADODO-ANSELM

CONTINUED from last week Vitamin B6 benefits include curbing pain and can be useful in controlling aches in the muscles and joints due to arthritis. Cocoyam consists of a considerable amount of potassium, which is considered an essential mineral to remain healthy and efficient. Potassium not only enables good fluid transfers between membranes and tissues […]
Health

Mother of 11-year-old boy suffering from blood cancer cries out for help

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu, Benin City

The mother of Wonderful Chidibem, an 11-year-old  boy, who is suffering from blood cancer, known in medical parlance as Hodgkin’s lymphoma, Mrs. Florence Chiamaka Chidibem, has cried out for help from good spirited Nigerians to save the life of her son.   Mrs. Chidibem,  43, a widow and mother of four other children, disclosed that […]
Health

Dr Juan Izquierdo on revolutionary changes in cosmetic dentistry

Posted on Author Reporter

  From being born to a family of accountants to becoming a successful dentist and transforming the dental healthcare industry, Dr. Izquierdo has been putting a smile across the faces of his patients and fellow dentists alike. Here’s a lowdown on how he is creating a significant impact through his leading dental healthcare brand. Making […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica