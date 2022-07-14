Green vegetables, colorful fruits prevent dementia

A diet rich in the antioxidants that leafy, green vegetables and colorful fruit deliver is good for your body, and now new research has shown that it also protects the brain. The findings were published online in the journal ‘Neurology’.

In the study, people whose blood contained the highest amounts of three key antioxidants were less likely to develop all-cause dementia than those whose blood had lower levels of these nutrients. Dr. Luigi Ferrucci, scientific director for the United States (U.S.) National Institute on Ageing (NIA), which funded the study, said, “The takeaway is that a healthy diet rich in antioxidants from dark leafy greens and orange-pigmented fruits with or without antioxidant supplements may reduce the risk of developing dementia.”

Ferrucci added: “But the only way to prove the connection between antioxidants and brain health is with a longterm, randomised clinical trial to see whether fewer people who take a carefully controlled amount of antioxidant supplements develop dementia over time.” For this new research, study author May Beydoun of the NIA, in Baltimore, and colleagues studied nearly 7,300 people, aged 45 to 90, who had a physical exam, an interview and a blood test for antioxidant levels. The individuals were divided into three groups, depending on the level of antioxidants in their blood, and followed for an average of 16 years and as many as 26 years.

The researchers found that those who had the highest amount of the antioxidants lutein and zeaxanthin in their blood were less likely to develop dementia than those who had lower levels. Lutein and zeaxanthin are found in green leafy foods like kale, spinach, broccoli and peas. Every increase in standard deviation (a measure of how dispersed the data is in relation to the average) of those antioxidant levels in the study was associated with a seven per cent decrease in dementia.

