Greenbond Mobile to create sustainable returns, capital growth –Adeseun

The Managing Director/ CEO of Greenbond Finance Company Limited, Mr. Niyi Adeseun, has said the strategic objective of the company is to deepen the nation’s money market by providing permissible financial services to individuals and business entities to grow the Nigerian economy. Adeseun made the assertion at the official launch of Greenbond FCL in Lagos on Friday where he disclosed that ‘’while our approach is though long-term in focus, however our short-term market entry Loan Offerings Strategy is tightly ring-fenced with an effective loan collections strategy targeted at providing sustainable returns and capital growth’’. He said: “We are a boutique Financial Services company whose objective is to provide permissible Financial Services to individuals and business entities.” Working collaboratively with its investment partners to meet its loan offerings to the respective and potential clients in the ever-changing needs of the Nigerian economy and the communities in which it operates, Adeseun said: “We provide Institutional-based loan offerings in the simplest form & terms through our innovative platform called “GreenBond Mobile” which complements our strategic objectives, and thereby, creating value for our stakeholders.
