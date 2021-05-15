News Top Stories

Greenfield abduction: We cannot afford N160M, assist us –Parents cry out

Parents of the remaining 16 abducted students and three staff of Greenfield University, Kaduna yesterday cried out over the outrageous demand of the kidnappers who took away their children from the school. The parents who gathered to pray for the safe release of their children stated that they cannot pay the latest ransom of N160 million being demanded by the abductors.

They are, therefore, appealing to the President Muhammadu Buhari – led Federal government to come to their aid in rescuing their children from the bandits. “We are worried about their safety. The innocent students had spent 24 days with the kidnappers, the president should come to our aid,” they cried. The Chairman of the parents’ forum, Marcus Zarmai, appealed to President Buhari to use his office to secure the release of the students before something bad happens to them. He said the kidnappers are demanding the sum of N10 million each for the 16 students, making it N160 million.

“Even after, we the parents have collectively paid them over N60 million ransom for the release of our children and they failed to release them. Zarmai said having exhausted all the money they have: “We, the parents are appealing to the Federal Government to assist us to pay the ransom demanded or find any other way to ensure the safe return of our children.” The leader of the bandits that abducted the students had three weeks ago threatened to kill the 16 students if the ransom is not paid within a stipulated period of time. However, Sheikh Ahmed Gumi had also disclosed they have reached out to the bandits whom have agreed not to kill the remaining students.

