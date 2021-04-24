Metro & Crime

Greenfield Varsity seeks help over abducted students

The management of Greenfield University in Kaduna State on Saturday, appealed to the government and people of goodwill who could be of assistance to come to their aid as the situation surrounding the kidnap of the university students was becoming overwhelming.
In a statement signed by Bashir Muhammad, the University Registrar lamented that efforts made to secure the release of the students had not yielded any result so far.
“We are all aware of the incident which occurred at Greenfield University on Tuesday 20th April 2021 by 8:15 pm where some staff and students were abducted. ”
“Efforts have been made to secure the release of these staff and students which have not yielded the desired results.
“Even so, very sad news reaching us today is that three of the students were killed and their bodies were found near the university.
“There were two female and one male casualties. Further, a ransom of N800 million has been demanded from our abducted staff and students.
“We are at this point calling on the government and people of goodwill who can be of assistance to come to our aid as the situation is becoming overwhelming.
“The management of Greenfield University appreciates the concerns of the government of Kaduna State, led by Malam Nasir el-Rufai and commends steps taken so far in ensuring the safe return of those abducted.
“Finally, we appeal to those in custody of our staff and students to spare their lives,” they said.

