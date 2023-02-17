Business

Greenport to prioritise greenhouse horticulture in agric sector

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

Greenport Nigeria, a greenhouse horticulture impact cluster, has disclosed that food sovereignty is the right of people to define their own food and agriculture systems. In particular, it noted that its top priority in Nigeria was to make a significant contribution to the development of the country’s agric sector through greenhouse horticulture agriculture. Indeed, the cluster brings together a consortium of local and international partners, including Viscon NL, Priva NL, Seed2Feed NL, Leiden Delft Erasmus NL, Koppert Biological Systems NL, JMSF Agribusiness Nigeria Ltd, Pan African Seeds NL, Eupesia Place Nigeria, and the African Farm- ers Stories Initiative in a bid to revolutionise Nigeria’s agriculture.

Together, the collaboration of innovators will leverage their expertise and technology to create a self-sustainable greenhouse horticulture sector in Nigeria, where locally grown crops will form the backbone of the country’s food system. Greenport Nigeria further stated that it would provide the latest in seed technology, greenhouses, and biological pest control solutions, providing a model for sustainable agriculture that can be replicated across Nigeria. Greenport Nigeria is an RVO Funded project with a vision to empower the next generation of horticulturists and promote inclusive, sustainable agriculture, thereby laying the foundation for food sovereignty in Nigeria.

With its partners, the impact cluster will train local farmers in the latest techniques and technologies, allowing them to grow crops to feed the local population and to create a sustainable source of income. By this initiative, Greenport Nigeria is charting a course towards a more sustainable and secure food system in Nigeria, by empowering local farmers and promoting the growth of the greenhouse horticulture sector, the impact cluster is aiming to secure the food sovereignty of the country and to build a brighter future for generations to come.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

ID Africa’s Akintunde-Johnson to speak at Women in PR Ghana Summit

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Iretomiwa Akintunde- Johnson, Lead PR and Communications Adviser at ID Africa, will speak at the sixth edition of the Women in PR Ghana Summit scheduled to hold on July 8 and 9, 2022, in Accra, Ghana., according to a press release. The two-day summit themed ‘PR Women as Change Agents in the Competitive Corporate World’ […]
Business

Nigeria loses N257bn wood charcoal to Chinese smugglers

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

A total of N257 billion ($524.5 million) worth of wood charcoal have been smuggled out of Nigeria in the last five years. Findings revealed that China received N119.76 billion ($244.4 million) or 46.6 per cent of the smuggled product between 2016 and 2020.   Records by International Trade Statistics revealed that illegal export of wood […]
Business

SERAS: Zenith Bank’s Onyeagwu emerges ‘CEO of the Year’

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Zenith Bank’s Group Managing Director/CEO, Mr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu, has emerged CEO of the Year at the Sustainability, Enterprise and Responsibility (SERAS) Awards held at the weekend in Lagos.   According to the judges, he was selected for a plethora of reasons key among these practices include a robust Environmental and Social Management System for screening […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica