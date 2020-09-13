Sports

Greenwood apologises after video shows him inhaling laughing gas

Mason Greenwood has apologised and admitted to “poor judgement” after “historical pictures” of him inhaling laughing gas emerged.
The 18-year-old Manchester United forward appeared to inhale nitrous oxide from a balloon in a video, reportedly filmed a number of weeks ago, which was shared on social media platform Snapchat.
Greenwood apologised for his actions and said he has been made aware of the health risks associated with the practice, and urged others not to follow his example, reports Sky Sports.
“I have now been made aware of the health risks associated with this practice and accept that even trying it, as shown in these historical pictures, was poor judgement on my part. I strongly urge others not to follow my example,” he said in a statement.
“As an 18-year-old I am learning all the time, however, this week I have also learned that I will be judged to a higher standard because of my career as a footballer and I must respect that in future. I am determined to repay the faith shown in me by my manager and coaches.”
Greenwood is currently training away from the rest of the Manchester United squad as he awaits the results of a coronavirus test.
He was sent home from the England squad last week after he and Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden, 20, breached quarantine rules while on international duty in Iceland.
Both players apologised for their actions, which England manager Gareth Southgate described as “naive”.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United side play their first Premier League fixture on Saturday against Crystal Palace, after they were given an extra week off after reaching the latter stages of last season’s Europa League.

