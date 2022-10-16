Greenwood arrested for breaching bail conditions

Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood has been arrested for allegedly breaching bail conditions.

The 21-year-old striker was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault in January. He was also questioned about claims of making threats to kill. Greenwood, who has made one appearance for England, has not been charged and his bail was extended in June.

The BBC u n d e r – stands the latest arrest was made at his home in Bowdon, Greater Manchester. In a statement, a representative for Greater Manchester Police said they were “aware of an allegation regarding a 21-year-old man breaching his bail conditions and an arrest has been made on Saturday”. They added that “enquiries are ongoing at this time”.

Within hours of the online allegations in January, Greenwood was suspended from playing or training with his club until further notice. Nike ended its sponsorship deal with him and Electronic Arts removed him from active squads on its Fifa 22 game.

