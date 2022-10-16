Sports

Greenwood arrested for breaching bail conditions

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comments Off on Greenwood arrested for breaching bail conditions

Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood has been arrested for allegedly breaching bail conditions.

The 21-year-old striker was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault in January. He was also questioned about claims of making threats to kill. Greenwood, who has made one appearance for England, has not been charged and his bail was extended in June.

The BBC u n d e r – stands the latest arrest was made at his home in Bowdon, Greater Manchester. In a statement, a representative for Greater Manchester Police said they were “aware of an allegation regarding a 21-year-old man breaching his bail conditions and an arrest has been made on Saturday”. They added that “enquiries are ongoing at this time”.

Within hours of the online allegations in January, Greenwood was suspended from playing or training with his club until further notice. Nike ended its sponsorship deal with him and Electronic Arts removed him from active squads on its Fifa 22 game.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Sheffield stun Chelsea to move into top six

Posted on Author Reporter

Sheffield United continued their push for European qualification as they moved into the Premier League’s top six with a convincing win over in-form Chelsea at Bramall Lane. David McGoldrick’s first Premier League goal opened the scoring, pouncing after Kepa Arrizabalaga had saved brilliantly from a deflected Oli McBurnie shot in the 18th minute. Chelsea’s defence […]
Sports

EPL: Man City made to wait for title by Chelsea, Liverpool boost top-four hopes

Posted on Author Reporter

*Guardiola down plays Aguero’s fluffed penalty Hundreds of Manchester City fans gathered outside the Etihand Stadium for a Premier League title celebration that proved premature as Chelsea ruined the script with a last-minute 2-1 victory on Saturday. City manager Pep Guardiola left out a host of first-team regulars for a game regarded as a dress […]
Sports

Minister visits US-bound athletes as team departs Thursday

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

As preparations for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics intensifies, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr Sunday Dare on Monday visited the athletes who have been training at the Moshood National Stadium Abuja preparatory to their departure for USA on Thursday to participate in relay Qualifiers.   While addressing the Athletes, the Minister urged them […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica