Gregory varsity to immortalise Amaechi

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji UMUAHIA Comment(0)

The Chancellor of Gregory University, Uturu (GUU), Prof Greg Ibe, has spoken of plans to name one of the university’s buildings after the late statesman and first Republic Aviation Minister, Mbazulike Amaechi so as to immortalise him. While mourning the former Minister, Ibe lamented the loss of the political activist, fondly called ‘The Boy is Good,’ who died last week, barely one year after the death of his wife, Iyom Chinelo Amaechi. “I am devastated by the death of our most cherished political icon and nationalist, Chief Mbazulike Amechi (alias The Boy is Good), barely one year after the demise of his wife Iyom Chinelo Amechi. “I feel particularly pained because while alive, Chief Mbazulike took personal interest in my sociopolitical engagements and volunteered to coach and mentor me,” he stated. Ibe, who recalled that he was privileged to play host to the late nationalist in his Uturu country home many times during his lifetime, further stressed: “I will forever cherish the productive impacts of my unforgettable moments with The Boy is Good. Even at old age he exuded so much passion for societal development that it was overwhelmingly contagious.” Recalling the selfless contributions of Chief Amaechi to the Igbo cause, especially on the platform of the World Igbo Summit, which his university organises annually, Prof Ibe promised to “immortalise the legacies of the former minister by naming a befitting structure in Gregory University, Uturu after him.” He, therefore, enjoined members of the Amaechi family, the people of Anambra State, the Ndigbo and Nigerians as a whole to bear the passage of the renowned political activist with fortitude.

 

