Grey pledges cutting-edge global banking solutions to Africans

Tech startup, Grey, has reiterated its commitment to provide African freelancers and digital nomads with easy access to foreign accounts. Grey, formerly known as Aboki Africa, rebranded in February 2022, reiterated commitment to make it easier for digital nomads to live and work in the modern world. The firm stated that challenges in financial systems prompted the development of cuttingedge and secure global banking solutions to the African market.

Founded in 2020, the tech startup said it offers foreign accounts in USD, GBP, and EUR to Africans, making it a seamless way to send and receive international payments. Speaking on the new development, the company’s CEO/Co-founder, Idoreyin Obong said: “At Grey, we remain committed to providing innovative digital payment solutions that empower our users to achieve their financial goals. Furthermore, we believe that by providing access to foreign accounts, we are not just helping our users but also contributing to the development of the African economy.

 

