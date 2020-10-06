Grid collapse: 4,312mw generation rattles power industry

HISTORY

The power industry at the weekend was rattled over possible collapse in the national grid as electricity generation in the country rose by 979.2 megawatts to 4,312.1 megawatt on Sunday.

This came as 16 power plants saw an increase in their output, crashing the number of idle plants to nine as of 6am on Sunday from 11 at 6am on Saturday, when power generation stood at 3,332.9MW.

Data of the Nigerian Electricity System Operator, which showed this, added that the plants that did not generate any megawatts of electricity as of 6am on Sunday were Afam IV & V, Sapele II, Alaoji, Olorunsogo II, Ihovbor, Gbarain, Ibom Power, AES and ASCO. Sapele I and Omotosho II, which were idle as of 6am on Saturday, generated 36MW and 26.1MW on Sunday. This has swiftly created concern for players at the transmission stratum of the industry.

The transmission has a history of collapse anytime power generation reach a peak. The nation generates most of its electricity from gas-fired power plants, while output from hydropower plants makes up about 30 per cent of the total generation.

Generation from Kainji, Jebba and Shiroro hydro plants, which stood at 182MW, 289MW and 412MW, respectively as of 6am on Saturday, rose to 305MW, 300MW and 450MW on Sunday. Electricity generation from Egbin, the nation’s biggest power station, increased to 454MW as of 6am on Sunday from 304MW on Saturday.

Other plants that recorded increases in their outputs on Sunday were Delta (gas), Omotosho I, Olorunsogo I, Geregu II, Odukpani, Okpai, Azura-Edo, Afam VI, Omoku and Rivers IPP.

The amount of power generation capacity left unused fell to 3,005.9MW as of 6am on Sunday from 3,558.9MW on Saturday. Gas constraints and low load demand by the distribution companies hampered the generation of 2,019.7MW and 986.2MW respectively on Sunday, according to NESO.

The system operator put the national peak demand forecast at 28,290MW; installed generation capacity at 12,910.40MW; available capacity at 7,652.60MW; transmission wheeling capacity at 8,100MW; and peak generation at 5,420.30MW.

Grid collapse has been consistent with the nation’s power generation due partly to poor transmission process. It would be recalled that the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) had in January disclosed that subsequent collapse of the national grid could not be totally avoided in the country.

In a statement titled, “TCN Restores Supply After System Collapse,” the company explained that as national grid was still being operated with zero spinning reserve, system instability like the partial system disturbance might not be avoidable and the reoccurrence of shut down inevitable.

Assuring Nigerians of a brighter future, TCN said it was not relenting in its efforts to completely stabilise the grid. It solicited the support and understanding of Nigerians as it continues to work on modernising the grid. In 2019, the national electricity grid reportedly recorded more than 12 collapses, worsening power supply across the country.

Worried by the development, the Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors (ANED), the umbrella body of the distribution companies, had last year decried the repeated system collapse, stating that TCN’s analogue system caused over 100 electricity grid collapses since the privatisation of the power sector in 2013.

