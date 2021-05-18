Grid collapse: Re-evaluating FG, World Bank’s bickering

The latest collapse of Nigeria’s power grid brings back issues on Federal Government and World Bank’s bickering over electricity supply hours in the country. ADEOLA YUSUF reports

Last Wednesday, Nigeria was plunged into almost seven hours of total darkness. The nation’s electricity transmission system, also known as national grid, suffered a total collapse and an accompanying nationwide blackout, which lasted for six hours, 53 minutes.

The Federal Government had, a week before this, rejected a survey conducted by the World Bank, questioning claims in the survey that 78 per cent of power consumers in Nigeria get less than 12 hours of daily supply of electricity.

Government, which said this in a statement issued in Abuja by the Special Adviser to the President on Infrastructure, Mr. Ahmad Rufai Zakari, argued that it was unclear what empirical evidence the World Bank used to arrive at the figures, insisting that power distribution to consumers is steadily improving.

Six hours in darkness

New Telegraph, which broke the news of the collapse on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, gathered that the blackout lasted just seven minutes. The leading pan-African newspaper had earlier reported that the grid failure occurred at exactly 11: 01 am on Wednesday.

The total system collapse of the grid, which came barely three months after the February 17 collapse, was as a result of voltage collapse in some parts of the grid. Confirming the report, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) maintained that it restored bulk power to all the 330 Kilo Volt (kV) Transmission Stations across the entire grid by 5.54pm Wednesday.

TCN’s General Manager, Mrs Ndidi Mbah, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Thursday. TCN also confirmed that the total system collapse of the grid was as a result of voltage collapse in some parts of the grid. Mbah said that the Kainji– Birnin Kebbi line, however, tripped on fault, but was restored.

She said that the TCNs 330kV substations feed 132kV substations, through which distribution companies off-take electricity they deliver to electricity consumers nationwide.

Loss to power epilepsy

Businesses in Nigeria have lost $58 billion in two years to power supply epilepsy. The World Bank, which said this in an estimate about the OPEC country that is the largest oil producer in Africa, main betained that businessmen in the country are losing each year around $29 billion because of the unreliable power supply.

“Businesses in Nigeria lose about $29 billion annually because of unreliable electricity. Nigerian utilities get paid for only a half of electricity they receive,” the World Bank said in a presentation at a virtual meeting with journalists.

Distribution power companies lose money on the electricity they receive as part of it is lost to poor distribution infrastructure and power theft, while another part is lost to customers not paying their bills, the World Bank said.

“Six in 10 of registered customers are not metered, and their electricity bills are not transparent and clear. “This contributes to resistance to pay electricity bills,” according to the World Bank’s Power Sector Recovery Programme fact sheet. Despite being a major producer of oil and gas, Nigeria is the country with the largest energy access deficit in the world, the World Bank estimated.

A total of 85 million Nigerians do not have access to grid electricity, which means that 43 per cent of the population is without access to the grid.

According to the 2020 World Bank Doing Business report, Nigeria ranks 171 out of 190 countries in getting electricity and electricity access is seen as one of the major constraints for the private sector, the bank said in February this year.

Back then, the World Bank approved $500 million to support the government of Nigeria in improving the country’s electricity distribution sector.

The project funded by the bank is expected to help boost electricity access by improving the performance of the electricity distribution companies (DisCos) through a large-scale metering programme desired by Nigerians for a long time.

How the grid failure occurred

This collapse was the second this year after the February 17 partial collapse leading to power outage in some parts of Nigeria, including Lagos State. Reacting to the collapse,

Mbah said: “The TCN hereby states that at about 11.01 a.m today, May, 12, 2021, there was a total system collapse of the grid, as a result of voltage collapse at some parts of the grid.

“TCN commenced grid recovery immediately after the collapse, from Shiroro Generating Station to Katampe TS, Abuja through the Shiroro– Katampe line at 11:29 a.m and also through Delta Generating Station to Benin Transmission Substation and has reached Osogbo and parts of Lagos.

“TCN appeals for patience as it works assiduously to ensure full restoration of the grid and consequently power supply to the remaining parts of the country,” she added.

The collapse, which, according to an independent finding by this newspaper, occurred around 11.00 am on Wednesday, was also confirmed by two of the country’s electricity distribution companies in separate messages to their customers.

“We regret to inform you that the power outage currently be ing experienced across our franchise – Kaduna, Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara States – is as a result of the collapse of the national grid,”

Kaduna Electric said on Twitter. Eko Electricity Distribution Company Plc, in a text message to its customers, said: “Dear customer, there is a partial system collapse on the national grid. Our TCN partners are working to restore supply immediately. Please bear with us.”

The grid, which is being managed by the government-owned Transmission Company of Nigeria, has continued to suffer system collapses over the years amid a lack of spinning reserve that is meant to forestall such occurrences.

Spinning reserve is the generation capacity that is online but unloaded and that can respond within 10 minutes to compensate for generation or transmission outages

Bickering over supply hours

Meanwhile, the collapse brought back issues over power epilepsy in Nigeria, which earlier came up between the Federal Government and the World Bank. Responding to the Power Sector Recovery Programme Opinion Research Fact Sheet released by the World Bank penultimate Friday,

Zakari said it was inaccurate to make a blanket statement that 78 per cent of Nigerians had less than 12 hours daily access, arguing that empirical evidence from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) showed that only 55 per cent of citizens connected to the grid are in tariff bands D and E, which are less than 12 hours supply.

“It is inaccurate to make a blanket statement that 78 per cent of Nigerians have less than 12 hours daily access.

The data from NERC is that 55 per cent of citizens connected to the grid are in tariff bands D and E, which are less than 12 hours supply. Those citizens are being fully subsidised to pre-September 2020 tariffs until DisCos are able to improve supply.

“There is a N120 billion CAPEX fund from CBN for DisCos to improve infrastructure for these tariff classes similar to the metering programme that is on-going,” Zakari said.

According to him, “it is unclear who did this survey and what the timeframe is. All citizens that have got free meters report they are happy about the reform trajectory.

To date, over 600,000 meters have been delivered to DisCos out of the one million in phase zero with installation on-going.

“Meters are sourced locally and are creating jobs in installation and manufacturing/assembly.” Zakari clarified that the service based tariff ensured that citizens pay more only whe

and if they are receiving high quality of service. “All consumers have been communicated their bands and bands are published during billing. It is inconceivable that anyone would imply that four out of five Nigerians are not intelligent enough to understand tariff classes and what they are paying for,” he explained.

The adviser on infrastructure said his office enjoyed a robust working relationship with the World Bank and was, therefore, surprised that such a report would be released without input of other critical stakeholders.

“We have a good working relationship with the bank, but metrics around the Nigerian power secctor will come from the Ministry of Power, NERC, the Central Bank also regularly publishes intervention data.

“The Presidential Power Sector Reform Coordination Working Group also supports data access from the relevant agencies. It is uncommon to publish such data without the right consultation, fact checking and context,” he noted.

Consumers’ query Amid the frequent outages, electricity consumers in Nigeria, on Sunday “out-rightly rejected” plans by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to review electricity tariffs for the 11 power distribution companies (Dis- Cos), expected to lead to hike in the unit cost of power.

They read riot act to NERC and DisCos to think of the consequence of such actions before embarking on it. Rising under two groups – the Energy Consumer Rights and Responsibilities Initiative (ECRRI) and All Electricity Consumers Protection Forum (AECPF) – the consumers kicked against the planned review, declaring it illegal and unjustifiable.

There was no justification for any upward review of electricity tariffs due to the current economic realities and challenges being faced by Nigerians, they said in separate chats on Sunday. NERC, the regulator of the power sector, had, in a public notice, announced that it was working on concluding Extraordinary Tariff Review process for the DisCos.

The Commission said it would also commence the processes for the July 2021 Minor Review of the Multi-Year Tariff Order (MYTO-2020), which was done every six months.

Last line

The rejection of the World Bank’s data by the Federal Government is not enough; efforts should be geared towards ensuring that the power supply in the country improves. The incessant collapse of the grid should also be addresse

