Grid Collapse: Reps attribute menace to TCN’s obsolete equipment

Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Power, Hon. Magaji Da’u Aliyu (APC, Jigawa) has blamed the recurring collapses of the National Grid on obsolete equipment being used by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN). Da’u, who represents Birnin Kudu/Buji federal constituency of Jigawa State said this in Birnin-Kudu while speaking during a reception held in his honour, to celebrate the completion of his Ph.D. programme. The lawmaker said though he was not trying to defend TCN but Nigerians should note that the company inherited old and outdated infrastructure which are hampering its service delivery to the nation.

He further said that the House of Representatives plans to hold a public hearing soon to seek stakeholders’ views on the issue. Da’u, however, opposed the calls for the privatisation of TCN saying: “We’ve privatised DisCos and you see what happened; we have to take them back.” During the reception, which was witnessed by over 4,000 of his supporters and constituents, the lawmaker expressed optimism that the APC would win the 2023 general election at all levels in the state. Meanwhile, the people of Birnin-Kudu/Buji federal constituency of Jigawa state, have expressed their determination to work towards re-electing Hon. Magaji Da’u Aliyu next month.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...