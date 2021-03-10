Gridlock: 7,000 trucks face dilemma over call-up system

No fewer than 7,000 trucks doing business at the ports have been certified fit for the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s digitised call-up system, but it is feared that the approved parks have capacities to accommodate only 3,000 trucks, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

After the failure of Process Manual on Port Operations (PMPO), which stands as one of the key indicators for the effective implementation of Executive Order 01 to promote transparency, efficiency and facilitation of ease of doing business in the port industry, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), on February 27, 2021, launched its electronic call up system also known as Eto to end gridlock, corruption, extortion at the port roads and to make clearing of cargo easier for importers.

The platform, electronic truck call-up system (Eto), was designed for the management of truck movement and access to and from the Lagos Ports Complex and the Tin Can Island Ports, Apapa, Lagos, after several options have failed to decongest the port access roads. Issue Before now, it costs over N1 million to move a container from Apapa or Tin Can to other parts of Lagos due to perennial gridlock. Vehicles spent several weeks on the road, leading to frustration, extortion, delay and high cost of doing business.

It was gathered that cargo evacuation was hampered by multiple toll points created by security operatives from Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Nigeria Police Force and officials of the Presidential Task Team on Apapa gridlock saddled with the responsibilities of decongesting the port road.

Stakeholders said that the officials were the major cause of the unending gridlock along the Apapa-Oshodi and Wharf roads, alleging that those deployed to manage traffic extort between N100,000 and N250,000 from each truck operator before their trucks were allowed into the port.

Worried by the development, eight parks were approved last week by government for the new electronic callup system to address the port access road challenges.

They are located at Ojota, Obanikoro, Oregun, Olowotedo Ibafo, Amuwo-Odofin, Orile-Iganmu and Okorisan-Lekki and Epe. Meanwhile, 7,000 trucks have been certified fit for the proposed digitalised call up system by NPA, but finding revealed that the parks jointly have capacity to accommodate 3,000 trucks.

Notwithstanding, in the new arrangement, empty containers can only be returned to the ports through the approved eight truck parks licensed by NPA.

The same thing is for the empty containers, which leave holding bays of shipping companies using the Authority’s Eto Platform.

Forewarning The Managing Director of NPA, Hadiza Bala-Usman, who said that the move was to halt the movement of illegal trucks, warned that any truck that had not been called up, but was found on the road in Apapa, would be impounded, insisting that shipping companies must have their own holding bays for empty containers.

Similarly, the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, had mandated NPA to punish truckers who fail to comply with government’s directives when the rail end of the Apapa Port spur line is completed.

Amaechi directed the management of NPA to ensure that the trucks are moved out, adding that only registered trucks conveying goods imported or to be exported should be allowed into the ports. Responsibility With the latest method, Bala-Usman said that it was the responsibility of the shipping company to move empty containers from their holding bay to the port, saying that what cargo owners have to do was drop their empty containers at the holding bay of the shipping companies.

She said: “The shipping company will then make the necessary bookings on the Eto platform to return empty containers to the port.”

While the residents of Apapa community expressed appreciation to the federal and Lagos State governments for clearing the gridlock on the port access roads, stakeholders said that that the new arrangement should be sustained and devoid of human contact. Afraid of disruption, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, vowed to fight, name and shame saboteurs, be it a corporate organisation, company, police officer or Lagos State official trying to frustrate government’s effort to tackle Apapa gridlock.

He noted: “We will not stop at anything to ensure that anybody who tries to retract and take us back to where we are coming from on the gridlock in Apapa… we will do everything that we have to fight those people. “We will bring them to the public court for them to see that we are about seriousness.

We cannot condone the recklessness and carelessness that our citizens have gone through. Obviously, what we are doing now is that we have taken the unscrupulous people who have been benefiting from the gridlock out, we have taken whatever it is they are earning from it and we know they will want to fight back.”

Reaction While the Vice Chairman, National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), Dry Cargo section, Alhaji Abdullahi Inuwa, said the call-up system would end artificial bottleneck on the port access road, the National Vice President, Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), Kayode Farinto, said unless the port access roads are fixed it may not yet be Uhuru. Abdulahi said: “If started in good faith, we assure that we, stakeholders, should cooperate and allow it work, then we will get good result.

The motive is to take trucks off the road, but NPA should involve other garages where trucks are parked so as to successfully decongest the road. Also, Farinto urged NPA management to be steadfast in enforcing the call-up system. He said: “NPA should also decisively take over the system and prevent security agencies from hijacking it.

They must totally remove human contact, but how to achieve that I still don’t know because Terminal Delivery Order (TDO) will still be generated manually. According to him, there was nothing on ground to show that it would be electronic, noting that human contact must be completely eliminated.

To ensure that the system work as conceived, Farinto said that shipping companies must be compelled to have a functional holding bay for return of empty containers, adding that shipping companies should put up a holding bay for empty containers because without an efficient holding bay, there is no way the policy can be achieved.

Last line

There is need by the Federal Government to address the challenges of corrupt practices among its officials saddled with the responsibilities of implementing and enforcing the new trucks call-up system.

