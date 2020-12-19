Gridlock as fuel tanker catches fire on Otedola Bridge

There is heavy traffic at the Berger-Alausa-Magodo axis of Lagos State after a fuel tanker caught fire on Otedola Bridge, along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, on Saturday.

It was learnt that the incident happened a few minutes to 6pm.

The incident caused panic on the expressway as many vehicles made U-turn in a bid to avoid being engulfed by fire.

Some passengers were also seen alighting from vehicles hurriedly.

Many passengers were also stranded at the Alausa Secretariat and toll gate bus stops.

As of the time of filing this report, details of the fire incident are sketchy.

Like this: Like Loading...