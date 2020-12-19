Metro & Crime

Gridlock as fuel tanker catches fire on Otedola Bridge

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

There is heavy traffic at the Berger-Alausa-Magodo axis of Lagos State after a fuel tanker caught fire on Otedola Bridge, along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, on Saturday.

It was learnt that the incident happened a few minutes to 6pm.

The incident caused panic on the expressway as many vehicles made U-turn in a bid to avoid being engulfed by fire.

Some passengers were also seen alighting from vehicles hurriedly.

Many passengers were also stranded at the Alausa Secretariat and toll gate bus stops.

As of the time of filing this report, details of the fire incident are sketchy.

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Imo: Five retirees slump as pensioners protest again

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi OWERRI

At least five pensioners reportedly slumped yesterday in Owerri, the Imo State capital, when pensioners, for the third time in two months, took to the streets to protest the backlog of unpaid pensions and gratuities. The pensioners, comprising three women and two men, who were said to have been gasping for air before they slumped, […]
Metro & Crime

Teacher fakes American money order, jailed 10 years

Posted on Author John Chikezie

A Federal High Court in Lagos yesterday sentenced a teacher, Folarin Olayinka, to 10 years in prison for forging American money order worth $38,315. Olayinka, who was arraigned in 2010, was convicted on two out of seven charges brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).   The convict was charged before […]
Metro & Crime

Gunmen kidnap 24-year-old man from home in Abuja

Posted on Author Reporter

Abdulateef Yusuf Bamidele, a 24-year-old man, has been kidnapped by gunmen in the federal capital territory (FCT). The incident occurred in the early hours of Friday at Guidna, Kubwa, a community in Bwari area council of the FCT. The Abuja National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp is not far from Guidna. Speaking with online […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: