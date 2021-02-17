Metro & Crime

Gridlock as multiple accident grounds Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

A multiple accident along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway has resulted in a gridlock.
According to available information, the accident, involving about six vehicles, occurred in the early hours of Wednesday.
However, no life was lost.
The accident, according to eyewitnesses, occurred at about 6:30am.
It happened around The PUNCH Newspaper axis, resulting in a serious gridlock.

Metro & Crime

Female CSP pays girl’s N240k hospital bill

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

A Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), Nkiru Nwode, has paid the hospital bill of a 10-year-old girl in Anambra State. Nwode paid N240,000, which is the hospital bill of Miss Obianuju Njoku. The CSP is also the Public Relations Officer of Zone 13 Police Command in the state. The girl and her parents are from […]
Metro & Crime

Three suspected thieves burnt to death in Calabar

Posted on Author Clement James Calabar

Mobs have burnt three suspected robbers in Calabar, Calabar South Local Government Area of Cross River State.   The suspects were burnt with used tyres on Sunday night in different locations in Calabar.   One of the suspects, New Telegraph learnt, was burnt to death at Atu by Palm Street, while the second one was […]
Metro & Crime

Suspected killers of Ondo First-Class monarch, Adeusi nabbed

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh,

… Amotekun launches ‘Operation Clean-Up’, arrests over 20. Some persons suspected to be the killers of a First-Class monarch in Ondo State, the Olufon of Ifon have been apprehended a few days after the murder of the prominent traditional ruler. The suspects, whose identities were still being concealed due to ongoing investigations, were arrested by […]

