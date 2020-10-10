News

Gridlock as protesters block Lagos highway

Many commuters were yesterday stranded around the Alausa and Berger areas in Lagos State as protesters blocked the Alausa section of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. The protesters had moved from the entrance of the Lagos House of Assembly to block the highway. The placards-carrying protesters barricaded the highway from the Secretariat bus-stop, opposite Magodo Phase II. The effect of the gridlock had begun to extend to the Otedola Bridge along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

News

COVID-19: NLNG donates $150,000 medical equipment to Bayelsa

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

The Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited yesterday donated medical equipment worth $150,000 to the Bayelsa State Government as a contribution towards combating COVID-19 pandemic in the state. The medical equipment were received on behalf of the state Governor, Douye Diri by the Deputy Chief of Staff, Government House in Yenagoa, Dr. Peter Akpe, who […]
News

Archeologists discover ancient church complex in Galilee

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

A recently discovered 1,300 year-oldchurch is shedding a light on the history of Christianity in the Galilee. Researchers from the Israel Antiquities Authority, in collaboration with the Kinneret Academic College, uncovered the church in the Circassian village of Kfar Kama.   “The church, measuring 12 × 36 m, includes a large courtyard, a narthex foyer, […]
News

58 Plateau doctors, nurses, pharmacists, others test positive for COVID-19

Posted on Author Musa Pam Jos

No fewer than 58 health workers, including 10 doctors, 15 nurses, three pharmacists, four laboratory scientists, 14 cleaners, among other frontline workers, have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state. Secretary to the Government of Plateau State and Coordinating Secretary of COVID-19 Task Force,   Prof. Danladi Atu, said a total of 58 health workers […]

