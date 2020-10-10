Gridlock as protesters block Lagos highway

Many commuters were yesterday stranded around the Alausa and Berger areas in Lagos State as protesters blocked the Alausa section of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. The protesters had moved from the entrance of the Lagos House of Assembly to block the highway. The placards-carrying protesters barricaded the highway from the Secretariat bus-stop, opposite Magodo Phase II. The effect of the gridlock had begun to extend to the Otedola Bridge along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.
