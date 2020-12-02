Gridlock As Tanker Catches Fire On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

A fuel tanker on Wednesday morning caught fire at the Magboro section of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The incident, which happened around 6 am, caused gridlock at Magboro, outward Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

It was learnt that firefighters have arrived at the scene of the blaze.

It was also learnt that the fuel being conveyed by the tanker had spilled to the other side of the expressway – leading inward to Lagos.

This is coming barely 25 days after a fuel-laden tanker went up in flames at the Kara end of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The Federal Road Safety Corps confirmed that no fewer than two persons died with 29 vehicles burnt in the November 7 incident.

