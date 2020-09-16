Metro & Crime

Gridlock as trailer rams into billboard, car catches fire on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway 

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Muritala Ayinla

Wednesday morning began on a sour note for motorists plying the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway as they spent several hours in gridlock as a truck, ladden with granite, rammed into a giant billboard at the Berger Bus Stop end of the expressway inwards Lagos, halting vehicular movement.
As if that was not bad enough, a car was also reported to have caught fire on the Long Bridge portion of the highway outwards Lagos causing it’s on gridlock on that side of the road.
For over four hours motorists were helpless on the ever-busy expressway as the billboard broke into two and fell on the road with the truck beneath it.
Speaking on the accident,  the Director-General of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Dr Femi Oke Osanyintolu, said the billboard placed cross the expreway was broken into two and fell on the truck.
Osanyintolu, who said that no life was lost in the accident, added that traffic had to be diverted to help hundreds of vehicles which got trapped in the early morning accident.
According to him: “Upon arrival of the agency’s officials at the incident scene, it was observed that a trailer conveying granite ran into a billboard at the aforementioned location, resulting to the damage of the billboard as well as breakdown of the articulated truck.
“No casualties were recorded.
“Recovery operations ongoing while traffic has been diverted.”
Meanwhile, several motorists and passengers lamented the long hours spent in the traffic gridlock, calling on the authorities to urgently evacuate the impediments from the road in order to free up the expressway.

Reporter

